Avalon Announces Results of Independent Valuation Report for the Site of its Planned Thunder Bay Lithium Processing Facility

Toronto, May 27, 2024 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an order of magnitude site infrastructure valuation report prepared by AFRY Canada ("AFRY") for the site of Avalon's proposed lithium processing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The report highlights that the replacement cost of the infrastructure at Avalon's Thunder Bay site, factoring in its current condition, is estimated to be $46 million. In addition, the land value is estimated at between $11 to $16 million, which brings the total estimate of the site value to be between $57 to $62 million.

The findings highlight the value proposition inherent in Avalon's Thunder Bay site including existing buildings, underground services, electrical services, rail spurs and a deep-water port.

The site encompasses 154 acres of land and 223 acres of water and shoreline, totaling 377 acres. It includes several buildings: an office building covering 3,545 square meters over three floors, a warehouse spanning 4,599 square meters, and as well as other structures. Underground services consist of potable water pipes, sanitary sewer systems, natural gas lines and fire protection piping, among others. The exiting electrical infrastructure will be sufficient to service the planned processing facility. The rail spurs span 3,659 meters to the site and 919 meters on-site, with a main line switch and five on-site switches for optimizing freight movement. The deep-water port, which measures 214 meters long by 47 meters wide, is expected to be sufficient to receive feed stock and other material on standard commercial ships.

Noted Avalon CEO, Scott Monteith: "This valuation report reinforces Avalon's conviction that our perfectly located property in Thunder Bay accelerates the timeline for the construction of Ontario's first lithium hydroxide conversion facility, with major infrastructure already in place."

About AFRY Canada

AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. AFRY delivers leading engineering and consulting services for the global process industry sector including Pulp & Paper, Chemical, Biorefining, Mining & Metals and Food & Beverage industries, with a special focus in growth sectors such as batteries, green hydrogen, textiles and plastic recycling. Our offering extends the entire business lifecycle, from early strategic development phases to large CAPEX implementation projects and rebuilds, including operational support, and is based on a strong combination of process technology competencies, multidisciplinary engineering expertise, and project management capabilities. Digitalisation, safety, and sustainability are key to our services.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian advanced manufacturing company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The Company, through its joint venture with SCR‐Sibelco NV, is currently developing its Separation Rapids lithium deposit near Kenora, ON, while also continuing to advance the Snowbank lithium and Lilypad lithium‐caesium projects. Avalon is also working to develop its Nechalacho rare earths and zirconium project located in the Northwest Territories. This deposit contains critical minerals for use in advanced technologies in the communications and defense industries among other sectors. In addition to these upstream activities, Avalon is executing on a key initiative to develop Ontario's first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility in Thunder Bay, ON, a vital link bridging the lithium resources of the north with the downstream EV battery manufacturing base in the south.

