TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD Balabag Gold and Silver Mine Reaches 100 Shipments

CALGARY, May 27, 2024 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSX-V: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Balabag gold and silver mine ("Balabag") has successfully completed one hundred (100) doré shipments since the start-up of production in July 2021. Balabag is owned 100% by TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVIRD"), a Philippines corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, and is located in Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines.

Balabag Gold Mine

Balabag is proudly celebrating a milestone of one hundred (100) shipments of gold doré since the start-up of production in July 2021 and through to May 27, 2024. Balabag is 100%-owned by TVIRD and declared commercial production on November 1, 2021. Balabag covers a 4,779-hectare Mineral Production Sharing Agreement ("MPSA", MPSA No. 086-97-IX with expiry date November 20, 2047) located within the Municipality of Bayog, Province of Zamboanga del Sur and Municipalities of Diplahan and Kabasalan, Province of Zamboanga Sibugay, Mindanao, Philippines.

While assay results continue to be confirmed for the five (5) shipments completed in May 2024, the fifteen (15) shipments completed for the four (4) months ended April 30, 2024, have generated gross revenue of US $32.6 million with an average Au price of US $2,113.14 and Ag price of US $24.32 and have contained:







Since Start-up of Production:

July 2021 to Apr.30.2024 Current Year:

Jan.01.2024 to Apr.30.2024











Number of Shipments

95 15











Gold doré (kg) 60,299 6,965











Gold (oz) 88,700 13,120











Silver (oz) 1,791,310 207,943











Gold Equivalent (oz) 109,293 15,618











The processing plant from the former Canatuan mine was decommissioned, fully rehabilitated and installed at Balabag so as to reduce overall capital expenditures. The plant has proven to be successful and has operated at an average processing rate in the four (4) months ended April 30, 2024, of 2,023 t/d while plant availability was 90%. Head grades for the four (4) months ended April 30, 2024, averaged 1.70 g/t Au and 31.90 g/t Ag with recoveries at 95% for Au and 80% for Ag.

A focus to optimize the operation has continued and has thus far resulted in a significant increase in mill throughput, recoveries and plant availability, as reflected in the following table:



Year ended Year ended Year ended 4 months ended

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 April 30, 2024

(average) (average) (average) (average)

Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Head Grade 1.91 g/t 68.90 g/t 1.88 g/t 62.24 g/t 1.38 g/t 25.62 g/t 1.70 g/t 31.90 g/t Recoveries 87.90 % 69.20 % 88.11 % 63.79 % 93.00 % 77.18 % 94.62 % 79.88 %

















Mill Throughput 1,101 tonnes per day 1,797 tonnes per day 2,186 tonnes per day 2,023 tonnes per day Plant

Availability 70 % 86 % 85 % 90 %

Maintenance activities and water shortages caused by the El Niño phenomenon that resulted in below-normal rainfall conditions have affected year-to-date average mill throughput. Average mill throughput continues to ramp back up and in April 2024 was 2,231 t/d (2,023 t/d year-to-date) with recoveries continuing at 95% for Au and 80% for Ag.

The cash cost per ounce for the four (4) months ended April 30, 2024, was US $1,439.84 per AuEq oz (twelve (12) months ended December 31, 2023, was US $1,443.75 per AuEq oz) and the All-in Cost for the same period was US $1,805.49 per AuEq oz (twelve (12) months ended December 31, 2023, was US $1,900.54 AuEq oz).

"The 100th shipment from Balabag represents an exciting and significant milestone for the mine and both I and the board of TVI Pacific congratulate the operations team with this achievement", said Mr. Cliff James, Chairman and CEO of TVI and Chairman of TVIRD, "Balabag had long been in the plan for TVIRD just as several other projects now are. It is rewarding to see Balabag realize its potential while exploration also continues for the purpose of extending the mine life further."

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical content of this press release is Mr. Michael James Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng. Mr. Bue has acted as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") reporting requirements by virtue of his membership in the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has confirmed compliance of this press release with NI 43-101 requirements.

About TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

TVIRD, a Philippine corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, is a diversified mining company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of resource projects in the Philippines. TVIRD owns 100% of the operating Balabag gold/silver mine, 100% of the Siana gold mine and the neighboring Mapawa project (gold), a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project (a copper-gold-iron skarn deposit that offers potential for multi-metal products, namely copper, gold and silver, with by-products magnetite and pyrite), and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. (nickel/iron DSO mine).

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines, one of the most prolifically mineralized countries in the world. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation. Through TVIRD, TVI has ownership in TVIRD's 100%-owned Balabag gold/silver mine, a currently producing mine, and is focused on ramping-up to commercial production at TVIRD's recently restarted 100%-owned Siana gold mine. TVIRD also has in its portfolio of projects its 100%-owned Mapawa project (gold), a 60% indirect interest in the Mabilo project (a copper-gold-iron skarn deposit that offers potential for multi-metal products, namely copper, gold and silver, with by-products magnetite and pyrite), and a 60% interest in Agata Mining Ventures Inc. (nickel/iron DSO mine).

