Antipa Minerals reports strong start to phase one drilling at Minyari Dome

Antipa Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AZY) managing director Roger Mason joins Proactive's Elisha Newell after the explorer returned promising early results from a drilling program at the wholly owned Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Project in WA's Paterson Province.So far, the company has completed 39 reverse circulation holes out of the 71-hole program, with initial assays from the first six holes showcasing thick zones of high-grade, near-surface gold and copper mineralisation.Some of the best initial results include 66 metres at 1.4 g/t gold and 0.04% copper from 118 metres in hole, with notable intersections of 17 metres at 4.4 g/t gold from 157 metres and 4 metres at 15.5 g/t gold from 168 metres.Commenting on the results, Mason noted the potential for a substantial shallow, maiden resource at GEO-01, which remains open in multiple directions. Big-picture, the phase one program aims to establish a maiden mineral resource estimate at the GEO-01 prospect and explore new gold-copper targets, including three high-priority geophysical targets.On top of the prospect roster, three Pacman targets, 30 kilometres east of the Minyari deposit, will be drilled with three diamond core holes for 3,150 metres, supported by Western Australia EIS co-funding grants totalling A$440,000.
