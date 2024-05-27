Golden Arrow Resources Corporation Expands Exploration Efforts in Chile and Argentina
18:27 Uhr | NewsDirect
Golden Arrow Resources Corp. Vice President of Exploration and Development Brian McEwan joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's exploration activities in Chile and Argentina.
McEwan revealed that the company is currently drilling the second hole of a 10,000-meter diamond drilling campaign aimed at facilitating the first Mineral Resource estimate for the San Pietro project later in 2024. The drilling campaign follows a successful 4,000-meter program in 2023, which identified significant extensions to known mineralization at the advanced Rincones target. Notably, hole SP-DDH-12 returned promising results, with a 64.2-meter interval averaging 0.86% copper, 0.20 g/t gold, 196 g/t cobalt, and 26.9% iron, starting at 42.8 meters downhole.
In addition to the San Pietro project, Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is actively exploring the Yanso Project in San Juan province, Argentina. The project comprises 9,800 hectares across four non-contiguous concessions. Extensive reconnaissance mapping, sampling, and geophysical surveying have been conducted, resulting in the identification of multiple targets based on data from over 2,000 rock chip and channel samples, as well as IP-Resistivity and ground magnetic surveys.
Furthermore, the company provided an update on the Potrerillos Project, which includes 4,000 hectares of 100%-controlled claims in the Valle de Cura district, located just 8 kilometers east of Barrick's Veladero gold mine and Pascua-Lama development project. Previous exploration campaigns identified high-grade structures, anomalous samples, and large areas of alteration. In the current field season, historic targets are being re-evaluated to update the project database and assess potential for continued work or joint ventures in the evolving exploration climate.
Golden Arrow Resources Corp.'s robust exploration efforts underscore its commitment to advancing its projects and unlocking the potential of its mineral assets in Chile and Argentina. With promising results and a strategic focus on resource development, the company is poised for further growth and success in the region.
Contact Details
Proactive North America
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/golden-arrow-resources-corporation-expands-exploration-efforts-in-chile-and-argentina-455924337
