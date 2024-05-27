Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2024 - Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 23rd, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.
VOTES FOR
VOTES WITHHELD
PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke
48,326,006
2,544
99.99%
Alan J. Stephens
48,042,155
286,395
99.41%
Colin Kinley
47,951,413
377,137
99.22%
Michael Haworth
48,327,200
1,350
100.00%
Clive Newall
48,214,818
113,732
99.76%
Tim Petterson
48,237,200
91,350
99.81%
Giancarlo Bruno
48,327,306
1,244
100.00%
Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100.00% of votes cast in favour).
Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Jos Simpson / Adam Baynes marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!