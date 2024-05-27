Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Marimaca Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

27.05.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2024 - Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) ("Marimaca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all its incumbent directors were re-elected at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held virtually via webcast on Thursday May 23rd, 2024 (the "Meeting"). Below are the detailed results of the votes cast by ballot (including votes cast by proxy) at the Meeting on the election of the Company's directors.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD PERCENTAGE OF VOTES FOR
Hayden Locke 48,326,006 2,544 99.99%
Alan J. Stephens 48,042,155 286,395 99.41%
Colin Kinley 47,951,413 377,137 99.22%
Michael Haworth 48,327,200 1,350 100.00%
Clive Newall 48,214,818 113,732 99.76%
Tim Petterson 48,237,200 91,350 99.81%
Giancarlo Bruno 48,327,306 1,244 100.00%


Shareholders also passed resolutions re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company (100.00% of votes cast in favour).

Please see the Company's report of voting results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for the detailed results of all votes received on the matters presented to shareholders at the Meeting.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simpson / Adam Baynes
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca Copper Corp.
Bergbau
Chile
A2P5GK
CA56783M1068
www.marimaca.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2024.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap