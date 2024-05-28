Recharge Resources Completes Environmental and Social Report as Next Step Towards Production at the Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

Vancouver - Recharge Resources Ltd. ("Recharge" or the "Company") (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce that it has completed its environmental impact assessment report. This will greatly assist the company in renewing its tenements for the further development of the company's Pocitos One Lithium Brine Project ("Pocitos 1" or "the project") in Salta, Argentina. It is also a baseline study that will be used to provide data to the Mining Department in Salta.

The report is titled "Environmental and Social Baseline report for the Pocitos 1 and 2 concession on the Pocitos Salt Flats". The report was the culmination of four months work by E & C Asociados - a specialist environmental consulting group.

The key findings of the report covered topics and relevant baseline values for :

Geology and Geomorphology

Climate

Flora

Fauna

Protected areas

Socio-economic environment

Solar panel use

Availability of fresh water

David Greenway, President, and CEO commented, "I am delighted that we have completed this report as it is another milestone on our journey to commence lithium carbonate production. A further report to update values will be made in six months time after we have completed drilling production wells on the property and completed a measured and indicated Mineral Resource Estimate. The Company is entering an exciting period for Recharge and its stakeholders at the Pocitos Project."

About Pocitos Lithium Brine Project

The Pocitos 1 Project is located approximately 10km from the township of Pocitos where there is gas, electricity, and accommodation. Pocitos 1 is approximately 800 hectares and is accessible by road. Collective exploration totals over US$2.0 million developing the project, including surface sampling, trenching, TEM and MT geophysics and drilling three wells that had outstanding brine flow results. Locations for immediate follow up drilling have already been designed and identified for upcoming exploration.

Lithium values of 169 ppm from drill hole 3 packer test assayed from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project's December 2022 drill campaigns. A double packer sampling system in HQ Diamond drill holes were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours. All holes had exceptional brine flow rates. A NI 43-101 report has been released on the Pocitos 1 project.

Ekosolve Ltd was able to produce 99.8% purity lithium carbonate, where extraction was above 94% of the contained lithium in the brine i.e. 158.86ppm of lithium would have been recovered from 169ppm.

WSP Australia has completed an update of the NI 43-101 report completed by QP Phillip Thomas in June 2023 and estimated on an inferred basis using a block model and 6% and 14% porosity's for the clay and sand lithologies 760,000 tonnes of LCE.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Pocitos Lithium Claim Map

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein.

Mr. Thomas has joined the Company in the capacity of COO on 7 November 2023. He is a shareholder and Officer.

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

