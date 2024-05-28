Yara Annual General Meeting approves dividends and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

The Annual General Meeting of Yara International ASA was held on 28 May 2024. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of NOK 5.00 per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals in the Annual General Meeting Notice except item 13 (proposal from shareholder) which did not receive the required votes for approval.

The dividend of NOK 5.00 per share will be paid on 6 June, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 29 May 2024. The 2023 dividend accrues to the shareholders as registered in Company's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of 30 May 2024. For ADR (American Depository Receipts) holders, dividend will be distributed to holders as of 30 May 2024 with payment date 13 June 2024.

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the General Meeting re-elected the following Board members, all of whom are re-elected for a period of two years: Trond Berger, Jannicke Hilland, John Gabriel Thuestad, and Tove Feld.

Following the election by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Yara International has eleven members, including four employee representatives, as follows:

Trond Berger

Jannicke Hilland

John Thuestad

Tove Feld

Therese Log Bergjord

Tina Lawton

Harald Thorstein

Rune Bratteberg

Geir O. Sundbø

Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr

Eva Safrine Aspvik

The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership share of 36.21% is not changed as a result of share buy-backs.

The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available on Yara's website: https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen

Head of Investor Relations

M: +47 920 900 93

E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act