New Opportunity for the Wilson Project
VAL-D'OR, Quebec, May 28, 2024 -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) (the "Company") announces the termination, effective May 23, 2024, of the option agreement (Original Agreement, April 22nd 2021 and Amended Agreement, April 20th 2023) pertaining to its 100% owned Wilson Property, situated 15 km east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, due to the third anniversary earn-in commitments not being met by the optionor, which was notified accordingly.
The project has three key exploration success components:
- Location
- Mining camp jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada
- Infrastructures and qualified workers
- High grade gold mineralization
- Trench and drill hole with multiple high grade gold intersections
- High grade gold Toussaint Deposit open below 200 m
- Blue-sky
- Numerous high grade gold discoveries with expansion potential
- Compilation in progress and planning next steps
A review and interpretation of all historical exploration data, as well as recent drilling will be undertaken with a focus on the areas with high-grade gold potential on which to focus the next phases of work.
« The areas with known gold mineralization of the project offer the most obvious exploration upside potential and starting point for discovering additional mineralized zones » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.
Qualified Persons
The Company's scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.
