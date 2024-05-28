Mr. Eric Sprott Increases Aftermath Silver Ownership to 14.4%

Vancouver, May 28, 2024 - Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") is pleased to announce that 7,914,398 of the outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company have been exercised recently for cash proceeds to the Company of C$1,989,439.5. This total includes 7,439,898 warrants at $0.25 per common share for aggregate consideration of $1,859,975 exercised by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Eric Sprott, Aftermath's largest shareholder. Following the recent exercise Mr. Sprott owns 33,519,694 million shares, or 14.4% of Aftermath's issued shares.

Ralph Rushton, President and CEO of Aftermath commented, "I'd like to thank all of our shareholders for their on-going support via the recent private placement and the recent warrant exercises as the Company advances the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project in southern Peru. We are currently outlining plans for a targeted diamond drill program at Berenguela which we will carry out in parallel with the metallurgical testwork."

Berenguela Project: Background

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Berenguela through a binding agreement with SSR Mining.

Berenguela hosts a potentially open-pittable silver-copper-manganese resource close to Santa Lucia in Puno province, southern Peru.

Silver, copper and manganese have crucial industrial applications in the clean energy and battery spaces. Copper and manganese have been designated critical metals by the US government and the European Union.

The project is less than 6km from road, rail and power lines and 4 hours from Arequipa by sealed road.

Aftermath published a resource estimate in March 2023 based on over 300 core and RC holes.

Metallurgical test work is underway adding to historic work, with the goal of producing silver and copper metal and a commercial battery-grade or fertilizer-grade manganese product.

https://www.aftermathsilver.com/site/assets/files/5843/722031-aftermath-berenguela-mineral-resource-estimate.pdf

Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn deposit Mineral Resource as of 31 January 2023

Resource Classification Tonnage

Mt Grade Contained Metal Ag Mn Cu Zn Ag Mn Cu Zn g/t % % % Moz Mt Mlb Mlb Measured 6.152 101 8.89 0.85 0.30 20.0 0.55 115.3 41.2 Indicated 34.024 74 5.60 0.63 0.34 81.2 1.90 473.7 258.1 Measured and Indicated 40.176 78 6.10 0.67 0.34 101.2 2.45 589.0 299.3 Inferred 22.287 54 3.57 0.42 0.25 38.8 0.80 204.3 122.8

Notes:

CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The effective date of the estimate is 31 January 2023.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., of AMC Mining Consultants (Canada) Ltd.

Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the assumptions in Table 2.

No dilution or mining recovery applied.

Cut-off grade is 80g/t AgEq.

Bulk density used was estimated and variable. but averaged 2.30 tonnes/m 3 for mineralized material and 2.25 tonnes/m 3 for waste.

for mineralized material and 2.25 tonnes/m for waste. Drilling results up to 13 October 2022.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral Resources are depleted for historic mined out material.

The relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is as follows, Ag=26% Cu=26%, Mn=44%, Zn=4%.

Source: AMC, (2023).

Qualified person

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed the technical content of this news release and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

Dan Kappes, a Registered Professional Engineer (Mining Engineer #3223, Metallurgical Engineer #3223) in the State of Nevada, USA, and Founder and President of Kappes, Cassiday & Associates, is the qualified person set out in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) responsible for overseeing the design and execution of the metallurgical test program and has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.

