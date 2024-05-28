Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Vancouver, May 28, 2024 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Mineral Claims Option Agreement with Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta") whereby Portofino has granted Delta the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in its Gold Creek property (The "Property"). The Property covers approximately 4,324 hectares and is situated just to the west of Delta's project area located near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The terms of the agreement include $300,000 paid in cash and 2,000,001 shares of Delta, paid as follows:

$100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares* of Delta on approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"); $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares* of Delta on the 1st anniversary of Exchange approval; and $100,000 in cash and 666,667 shares of Delta on the 2nd anniversary of Exchange approval.

*50% of the Delta shares issued will be locked-up for a period of 12 months after issuance.

Portofino will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Property. Delta will have the option to buyback a 1.0% NSR at anytime for $1 million and will have a right of first refusal on the second 1.0% NSR, to a maximum of $4 million.

Delta will assume the underlying agreements between Portofino and previous vendors on three different portions of the property (the 3rd portion refers to a newly executed claim acquisition agreement as described below).

Portofino Executes Claim Purchase Agreement

Portofino also announces it has executed a claim purchase agreement with a private vendor that covers approximately 700 acres and is contiguous and to the north of the Gold Creek property. To acquire 100%, Portofino will pay $2,200 in cash and 250,000 shares of Portofino upon Exchange approval. The Vendors will retain a 1.25% NSR and Portofino has the right to buyback .75% for $200,000.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has executed an agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. to explore and develop the Arizaro Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina and additionally maintains a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. Both projects are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three pegmatite lithium projects and several gold projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada.

