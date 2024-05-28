Adamera Identifies Copper/Silver Mineralization on Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project

Vancouver, May 27, 2024 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) has identified two zones with significant copper potential on the Buckhorn 2.0 Property in Washington State. Both areas exhibit rock samples with significant values of copper and silver. The two zones flank the Buckhorn gold mine to the north and south respectively. Each one measures more than a kilometre in diameter.

The northern zone is defined by rock grab samples ranging from 0.1 to 5.9% copper with silver values ranging from 1 to 188 g/t. In addition to surface rock samples, several shallow historic drill holes intercepted strong copper mineralization. One historic drill hole intersected 4.3% copper over 6 metres and another 1% copper over 13 metres.

The northern zone extends south towards the Buckhorn Gold Mine and to the north it is proximal to the Magnetic Mine, a significant iron oxide / magnetite horizon that was historically mined. Adamera's gold intercept at VTEM 1 (4g/t over 1.2 m and 1.6 m) is within this northern zone just south of the Magnetic Mine.

The southern zone is located south of the Buckhorn Gold Mine. Surface rock grab samples have assayed 0.1 to 4.9% copper with silver values from 1 to 376 g/t. Two historic grab samples reported very high silver values of 55,420 g/t Ag and 82,960 g/t Ag.

Much of the exposed granodiorite intrusive at Buckhorn Mountain is devoid of copper, silver, and gold in stark contrast to the brecciated garnet/epidote skarn in the northern zone that hosts widespread copper/silver mineralization. It is suggested that a separate subsurface intrusive body is responsible for the skarn mineralization. Geophysics followed by deeper drilling would be necessary to test the possibility of nested intrusives.

"The Buckhorn 2.0 Property is primarily of interest for gold, given the exceptional Buckhorn skarn hosted gold deposit that the area is known for. Coincidentally our data highlights a broad central zone of high copper and silver surrounding the deposit. While we have taken major steps to define drillable gold targets, we can't ignore the copper-gold-silver potential as no modern copper exploration has been undertaken in the district. Fortunately, we have substantial baseline data to initiate an assessment of the copper potential" says Mark Kolebaba President and CEO of Adamera.

The Buckhorn Gold Mine was operated by Kinross Gold Corp. from 2008 to 2017 and produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13g/t.

Jim Ebisch (P.Geol.), a qualified person, has reviewed data related to the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

Phone: (604) 689-2010

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.