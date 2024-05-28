TNR Gold Corp.: Promising Drilling Results and Expansion Potential at Los Azules Copper Project
17:25 Uhr | NewsDirect
TNR Gold Corp. Executive Chairman Kirill Klip joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant updates on the Los Azules copper, gold, and silver project in San Juan, Argentina, provided by McEwen Mining. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty on the project, which is held by McEwen Copper, a subsidiary of McEwen Mining.
Klip informed Proactive about the assay results from the recently completed drill season at Los Azules. The primary objectives of this season's infill drilling campaign were to confirm the size and grade of the deposit as compared to the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) estimate and to upgrade the resource categories for the upcoming feasibility study. Additionally, the campaign aimed to test for extensions of mineralization beyond the current pit shell and explore the large property package for other mineralized areas.
The company completed 70,000 meters of drilling, with notable highlights including intervals such as 349.0 meters of 0.77% copper (Cu), including 232.0 meters of 0.86% Cu, and 382.5 meters of 0.54% Cu, including 74.0 meters of 0.86% Cu.
Moreover, the results indicate the potential for expansion, as evidenced by the intersection of a long interval of low-grade mineralization in the Primary Zone, which transitioned into higher-grade mineralization towards the end of the hole. Importantly, this hole is located entirely outside of the 2023 PEA base case mineable pit shell.
These updates from the Los Azules project signify promising developments and highlight the potential for further growth and expansion, positioning TNR Gold Corp. for future success in its mining ventures.
Contact Details
v
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tnr-gold-corp-promising-drilling-results-and-expansion-potential-at-los-azules-copper-project-846474418
Klip informed Proactive about the assay results from the recently completed drill season at Los Azules. The primary objectives of this season's infill drilling campaign were to confirm the size and grade of the deposit as compared to the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) estimate and to upgrade the resource categories for the upcoming feasibility study. Additionally, the campaign aimed to test for extensions of mineralization beyond the current pit shell and explore the large property package for other mineralized areas.
The company completed 70,000 meters of drilling, with notable highlights including intervals such as 349.0 meters of 0.77% copper (Cu), including 232.0 meters of 0.86% Cu, and 382.5 meters of 0.54% Cu, including 74.0 meters of 0.86% Cu.
Moreover, the results indicate the potential for expansion, as evidenced by the intersection of a long interval of low-grade mineralization in the Primary Zone, which transitioned into higher-grade mineralization towards the end of the hole. Importantly, this hole is located entirely outside of the 2023 PEA base case mineable pit shell.
These updates from the Los Azules project signify promising developments and highlight the potential for further growth and expansion, positioning TNR Gold Corp. for future success in its mining ventures.
Contact Details
v
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/tnr-gold-corp-promising-drilling-results-and-expansion-potential-at-los-azules-copper-project-846474418