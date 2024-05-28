Northstar Gold Corp Signs Letter of Intent for Philip Property Acquisition
18:44 Uhr | NewsDirect
Northstar Gold Corp.'s CEO, Brian Fowler joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent with vendors for the 64-hectare Philip Property. This property is adjacent and southeast of Northstar's Miller Copper-Gold Property along the historic Boston Creek Copper Trend.
Fowler explained that the Philip Property LOI strengthens Northstar's strategy to consolidate the Boston Creek Copper Trend and complements the previously signed Boston Creek Mines Property LOI. Both LOIs include a six-month exclusivity period for due diligence and negotiation of acquisition terms.
The Philip Property is crucial to Northstar's exploration strategy for the Boston Creek Copper Trend. It will allow the company to ground truth and drill test the Zone 2 Extension Conductor up to, and beyond, the Philip Property boundary. Northstar plans to drill test the Zone 2 Extension Conductor later this summer.
