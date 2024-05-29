Arrow Minerals Ltd: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is pleased to announce that experienced mining and mine development executive, Mr Chris Tuckwell has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 29 May 2024.BackgroundChris Tuckwell is a qualified engineer and experienced executive of both mining and mining contracting companies with notable experience as Managing Director of MACA Limited and Chief Operating Officer and Country Manager of African Mining Services in both East and West Africa as well as extensive Australian mining experience with both companies. Mr Tuckwell was responsible for the rapid development of Fenix Resources' Iron Ridge DSO iron ore project and is currently Fenix Resources' General Manager - Operations. Chris Tuckwell has over 40 years' experience in mining, mining services and mine development.Managing Director David Flanagan commented, "Chris Tuckwell has just about seen it all. A combined 40 years' experience in building, executing and leading highly successful projects and listed companies in some pretty challenging market and physical environments is priceless. A perfect blend of operations, corporate and contracting skills that make him a brilliant addition to our board. We are looking forward to working with Chris on the incredible opportunities open to the Company coming from it's Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea."





Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) is an exploration and development company focused on delivering long-term shareholder value through the discovery of economic mineral deposits in West Africa.





Arrow Minerals Ltd.





Arrow Minerals Ltd.