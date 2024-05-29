Camino to Commence the Inaugural Drilling Program at Maria Cecilia Porphyry with 0.7% Oxidized Copper Identified at Surface

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2024 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the discovery drilling campaign at its wholly-owned Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project ("Maria Cecilia" or the "Project") in Peru will commence on June 1, 2024. The purpose of the drilling campaign at Maria Cecilia is to discover copper mineralization and to enable Camino to estimate the corresponding zonation in the porphyry stock for further follow-up drilling. Over 30,000 metres of drilling, including a NI43-101 compliant resource has been completed at the adjacent mountains, Toropunto and Emmanuel. The entire porphyry complex spans over 5 kilometers, and the current drilling target, Maria Cecilia, is at the centre.

Highlights from previous drilling (see figure 5):

At Toropunto:

TOR13-09: 40 metres @ 1.34% CuEq from 186 m

TOR13-09: 66 metres @ 1.52% CuEq from 271 m

TOR14-23: 67 metres @ 0.81% CuEq from 216 m

At Emmanuel:

EMM15-06: 46m @ 0.61% CuEq from 380 m

EMM 15-08: 52m @ 0.71% CuEq from 160 m

Geological consultant Jose Bassan stated that "the potential for copper mineralization exists in both the reactive host rocks and in the intrusive porphyries that outcrop at Maria Cecilia. We plan to drill-test Porphyry 1 to a depth of 750 metres to determine if the oxide copper observed at surface extends to a copper, gold, and molybdenum primary sulphide deposit at depth. It is possible, based on geophysics, that one large sulphide deposit connects to all the porphyry outcrops 1, 2 and 3. In addition, historical drilling at the adjacent deposits at Toropunto and Emmanuel demonstrate the potential to intercept high grade copper and gold."

Camino's geological team has observed exposed rock exhibiting green copper oxide mineralization (Figure 1) with corresponding chip samples up to 0.7% Copper at the location of the first drilling platform at Porphyry 1. These recent assay results are comparable in grade to historical test pit samples in this area. Camino intends to drill up to two 750-meter holes, at locations of copper mineralized porphyry outcrops Porphyry 1 and Porphyry 2 (Figure 2), to intercept a significant magnetic anomaly with the potential to host a robust mineralized porphyry system. The goal of current drilling campaign is to confirm the presence of primary porphyry copper mineralization, along with gold and molybdenum, at depth. In addition, mineralization may be discovered in reactive host rocks, notably the sandstone and limestones of the Goyllarisquizga group that could host large-scale concentrations of copper mineralization, within the Cordillera Negra belt.

Figure 1. Exposed rock exhibiting green copper oxide mineralization at surface of Porphyry 1.

Figure 2. Maria Cecilia drilling targets, Porphyry 1, Porphyry 2, and Porphyry 3. Dimple marks are historical rock chip sample test pits around Porphyry 1 and Porphyry 2.

The first drillhole at Maria Cecilia is designed to be drilled at a steep angle due south to a depth of approximately 750 metres, targeting a large geophysical anomaly at depth. Layers of cream coloured sandstone with different shades have been exposed over 350 metres of the new road towards the first drilling platform, with a N25°W strike and subvertical dips. This sandstone sequence is interspersed with multiple sill-like porphyry fingerings. Skarn horizons and massive sulfide mantles have been observed at the location. These are characterized by moderate argillic alteration superimposed on a potassic background alteration, in addition to intense quartz veining >20/m, forming stockwork. Observed mineralization consists of black copper oxides (Figure 3) attached to the fracture planes and is in some cases accompanied by jarosite-goethite.

Figure 3. Yellowish-gray porphyry with moderate argillization, fine and thick quartz veinlets forming stockwork. The mineralization is represented by moderate black copper oxides in the fractures and in the vein walls.

Finally, a new target, Porphyry 3, was identified during the drilling platform's construction, covering approximately 0.4 by 1 kilometer. The geological composition of this target includes metasediments with pronounced quartz-sericite alteration, a stockwork of quartz veinlets, and the presence of oxidized copper minerals, primarily tenorite (Figure 4). These features are attributed to the porphyry systems outcropping at Porphyry 1 and Porphyry 2, which are believed to be the sources of the observed alterations and mineral deposits.

Figure 4. Exposed oxidized copper at a newly identified Porphyry 3.

The Maria Cecilia porphyry complex spans over 5 km with historical NI43-101 compliant resources at the adjacent Toropunto and Emmanuel deposits that demonstrate mineralization of copper, gold, and molybdenum (Figure 5).

Figure 5. Long Section of Maria Cecilia Multi-Intrusive Copper Porphyry System

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, FAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure.

