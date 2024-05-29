Sable Stakes Additional Ground Along the Perk Rocky Regional Trend in BC, Canada

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2024 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has staked 4,806 hectares of prospective ground in two properties located NW and SE of the Perk Rocky Project in British Columbia.



Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, "Following the Company's entering into the option agreement for the Perk Rocky Project, Sable is pursuing additional opportunities along this and other underexplored porphyry belts. The Copper Queen and Rusty Peak properties show favorable geology with historically known evidence of porphyry mineralization. The acquisition of this is prospective ground building a copper portfolio in British Columbia represents a perfect combination for our already solid pipeline of porphyry projects in Argentina."



Figure 1. Location of new properties (Copper Queen and Rusty Peak)

with respect to the recently optioned Perk Rocky Project.

Copper Queen Property

The Copper Queen property (2,864 ha) is located 25km NW of the Perk Rocky land package and was previously explored by Anaconda American Brass ("Anaconda"), Rinto Tinto Group ("Rio Tinto") and Seaborne Minerals Inc. ("Seaborne"). No exploration activity has been undertaken on the property since 2011 and no mapping since the late 60's.

Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass ("Anaconda") between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized diatreme breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5 x 2km.

Only rock results available come from work in 1982 at the Breccia 1 including several samples >0.5% Cu up to 0.75% Cu associated with chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization.

Anaconda reported drilling 182m in two holes in 1969 and reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% Cu in 6 to 25 metres intervals however they did not file detailed information about the drilling.

Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119m on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly with Cu mineralization observed but insignificant results.

Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne in 2011.



Figure 2. Left - Location of mineralized Cu bearing breccias located within Sable's property (red polygon). Right - Detail of available historical sampling on the Breccia 1 showing higher copper values associated to chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization.

Rusty Peak Property

The Rusty Peak property comprises a large colour anomaly located on the southern margin of a Cretaceous stock which intrudes Cretaceous volcanic rocks.

A porphyry occurrence "the K showing" is located on the SW margin of the stock and work conducted by Cities Service Minerals Corp. in 1973 revealed quartz monzonite and granodiorite dykes with sericite, biotite, and epidote alteration, as well as quartz-magnetite stockwork.

ASTER and Sentinel spectral work conducted in 2022 shows the existence of sericite, illite, alunite, kaolinite, and iron oxides within the color anomaly. This combination of alteration minerals suggests advanced argillic alteration transitioning to sericitic within a porphyry environment.





Figure 3. A - Color anomaly at Rusty Peak; B - Geological map of the Rusty Peak area;

C - Sericite extension extracted from ASTER/Sentinel products from 2022;

D - Alunite extension extracted from ASTER/Sentinel products from 2022.

Sable plans on conducting basic field work at Copper Queen to properly map and sample the mineralized breccias and to define the entire porphyry system present there. At Rusty Peak, the Company plans to review the alteration zone to confirm the assemblages suggested by the ASTER and to look for additional porphyry evidence such as veinlets, dykes, breccias, and Cu mineralization out of the K showing.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

The Company notes that the historical information about the Copper Queen and Rusty Peak properties comes from filed assessment reports and the QP has not completed enough work to verify this historical information.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475 ha) in British Columbia.



