Enerev5 Metals Announces Change of Directors

DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO - (May 29, 2024) - Enerev5 Metals Inc. ("Enerev5" or the "Company") (TSXV:ENEV / OTCQB:ENEVF) wishes to announce that Sam Peralta has resigned as a director of the Company and has been replaced by Errol Farr, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The Company wishes to thank Sam for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him great success in his other endeavours.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV/ OTCQB:ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company which has been focusing on exploration and development potential, related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero carbon related assets.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca and on its website noted below.

For additional information, please contact:

John F. O'Donnell

Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-647-966-3100

Website: www.enerev5.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.