Gold Basin Secures Drill Contractor, Initiates Rig Mobilization and Provides Summary of Resource-Candidate Deposits, Gold Basin Project, Arizona

Vancouver, May 29, 2024 - Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Gold Basin") - (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) today announced that it has engaged Harris Exploration Drilling Co. Ltd. and will begin rig mobilization imminently for a June commencement of its fully-funded Q2 reverse-circulation ("RC") drill program, focusing on resource expansion and delineation at the Stealth Deposit and Gap Zone, at the Company's 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide gold project in northwestern Arizona (the "Gold Basin Project" or the "Project").

Highlights of 2022 and 2023 Drilling at the Stealth Deposit and Gap Zone:

Stealth Deposit: 115.9 meters ("m") @ 1.0 g/t Au from 22.9 m (ST22-009) 33.5 m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 97.5 m (ST22-002) 70.1 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 13.7 m (ST22-013) 51.8 m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 13.7 m (ST22-003) 47.2 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from surface (ST22-012) 32.0 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 42.7 m (ST22-017) 30.5 m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 18.3 m (ST22-005) 25.9 m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 13.7 m (ST22-004);



Stealth Deposit is open in both directions of strike, down-dip, down-plunge, and in breadth;

Gap Zone: 60.7 m @ 0.46 g/t Au from 32.0 m (CM23-057) 53.0 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 94.5 m (CM23-056) 15.2 m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 73.2 m (CM23-055);



Gap Zone remains sparsely drilled and fully open in all directions, interstitial to the high-grade Stealth and Red Cloud oxide gold deposits;

The northwest-trending Stealth Fault, which hosts the Stealth Deposit ("Stealth"), Gap Zone (the "Gap") and Red Cloud Deposit ("Red Cloud"), lies 500 to 900 m southwest of and sub-parallel to the Cyclopic Deposit, and has been mapped for over 8 kilometers ("km") to the northwest, and 3 km to the southeast, offering significant opportunity for growth.

Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Gold Basin's Q2 resource expansion and delineation drill program is soon to kick off in northwest Arizona. The primary focus will be expanding the high grade, shallow mineralized envelopes at the Stealth Deposit and Gap Zone, as we work towards the Project's maiden NI 43-101 oxide gold resource, to be released this year. With the auriferous Stealth Fault extending for over 8 km and largely undrilled, the potential for a substantial endowment of oxide gold is compelling."

Stealth Oxide Gold Deposit

Gold Basin has drilled a total of 5,201 m in 35 holes at Stealth in 2022 and 2023 over a strike length of approximately 350 m, with the majority of holes returning thick intervals (> 20 m) of at- to near-surface, high-grade (> 1 g/t Au) oxide gold, and up to a thickness of 115.9 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 22.9 m in drill hole ST22-009. Stealth remains open in both directions of strike, down-dip to the south, and a high-grade down-plunge shoot remains fully open to the west (Figure 1). Sparse historical drilling to the west and northwest of the deposit suggests that the Stealth Fault remains gold-bearing along strike, with the prospective structure extending for over 8 km, largely undrilled.

In addition, the Stealth Deposit is located entirely within a land parcel which Gold Basin strategically owns both the surface and mineral rights to. This private minerals ground extends an additional 1.6 km along strike to the northwest of the deposit.

The open-ended mineralization to the east-southeast of Stealth heads into the ~600 m wide Gap Zone, which separates the Stealth and Red Cloud oxide gold deposits. The Gap was historically drill-tested by a small number of widely spaced holes, and was most recently drilled by Gold Basin in 2023, with results suggesting continuity along the full 1.5-km-long Stealth-Gap-Red Cloud trend.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: 3D long-section of Stealth Deposit, showing all drilling to-date conducted by Gold Basin.

Gap Zone Target

The Company drilled 6 holes totaling 995 m last year in the Gap Zone, testing for continuity between the Stealth and Red Cloud oxide gold deposits. Near-surface gold was intercepted in 4 of 6 holes drilled along the main Gap Zone trend, demonstrating a strong potential for connecting the Red Cloud and Stealth Deposits (Figure 2). The Gap remains open in both directions of strike, down-dip to the south, and down-plunge to the west.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: 3D long-section of Gap Zone Target, showing all drilling to-date conducted by Gold Basin.

Red Cloud Oxide Gold Deposit

Gold Basin drilled 3,526 m in 29 holes in 2023, and successfully advanced the Red Cloud target to a bonafide at-surface, high grade oxide gold deposit, with multiple at-surface oxide gold intercepts exceeding 40 m in thickness with grades over 1 g/t Au (Figure 3). Mineralization is open along strike in both directions, and in breadth to the north and south of existing drilling.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: 3D long-section of Red Cloud Deposit, showing all drilling to-date conducted by Gold Basin.

Cyclopic Oxide Gold Deposit

The Company drilled 18,552 m in 210 holes 2021 and 2022 at Cyclopic, which served to extend at- to near-surface mineralization from ~800 m to ~1,700 m in strike length (Figure 4). The gold-bearing Cyclopic Fault extends an additional ~8 km to the northwest, and ~3 km to the southeast, and remains almost entirely undrilled outside of the main deposit area. Mineralization is open along strike in both directions, in breadth to the north and south of existing drilling, and locally at depth.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: 3D long-section of Cyclopic Deposit, showing all drilling to-date conducted by Gold Basin.

Maiden Gold Basin NI 43-101 Oxide Gold Resource Estimate Timeline

All drilling conducted by the Company to-date (29,458 m in 294 holes), and up until a determined cut-off date this year, will be considered in the Project's maiden NI 43-101 oxide gold resource estimate, planned for Q4 2024.

Approximately 95% of drilling at Gold Basin since 2021 has focused on delineation and expansion of mineralized envelopes at Cyclopic, Stealth, Red Cloud and the Gap (Figure 5). The Q2 and subsequent drill programs this year will primarily focus on expanding resources along known trends, with possible inclusion of select high-priority new discovery style targets currently being advanced by Gold Basin geologists.



Click Image To View Full Size

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Charles Straw, BSc. Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Straw is not independent of the Company as he is an Executive Director of the Company and owns securities of the Company.

