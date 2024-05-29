Greenwing Resources unveils 1.07 million tonnes lithium resource at San Jorge
16:15 Uhr | NewsDirect
Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) executive director Peter Wright joins Proactive's Jonathan Jackson to discuss the company's San Jorge Lithium Project in Argentina and in particular its maiden mineral resource estimate. The company has calculated 670,000 tonnes of indicated resources and 400,000 tonnes of inferred resources, totalling 1.07 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Laboratory and downhole geophysics (BMR) measurements indicate positive specific yield porosity values averaging 7.4% in the volcanics and sediments. Drilling on the western side of the salar revealed brine mineralisation at depths of 402 and 351 metres in holes SJDD04 and SJDD05, respectively. Further studies suggest the brine body extends to the north and west of the current resource. Greenwing is planning a Phase 2 drilling and testing program to expand the resource footprint and advance process testing. The initial 6-hole drill program targeted the peripheries of the 2,800-hectare salar, with infill drilling planned for the highly prospective salar as part of the follow-up program. Anthon highlighted the significance of the maiden resource estimate achieved through the initial 6-hole program, emphasising the rapid development of the project. The company will also initiate a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) to evaluate the project's development options, including different processing technologies and energy alternatives.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/greenwing-resources-unveils-1-07-million-tonnes-lithium-resource-at-san-jorge-565324687
Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/greenwing-resources-unveils-1-07-million-tonnes-lithium-resource-at-san-jorge-565324687