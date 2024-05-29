Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Appoints Technical Advisor

Vancouver, May 29, 2024 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Gold Silver Inc") (TSXV: AZS) (OTCQB:AZASF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Cathy Fitzgerald as a Technical Advisor to the Company.

Ms. Fitzgerald is an executive and professional geoscientist with over 20 years of resource industry experience in technical and leadership roles that drive the strategy, execution, and advancement of exploration & development projects across various commodities (Cu, Au, Ag, Li, diamonds). Currently, she is the President and Chief Geologist, and a Director of South Pacific Metals Corp., leading the advancement of four copper-gold porphyry exploration projects in Papua New Guinea. Previously, she was Vice President Exploration & Resource Development at Apollo Silver and Director Resource Evaluation, Ivanhoe Electric (formerly High-Power Exploration). Cathy holds a M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Victoria, is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Mike Stark, President, and CEO of the Company, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and Advisors, it is my pleasure to welcome Cathy to the team. We are once again at a major juncture for the Company. Cathy will assist in the advancement of our flagship asset, the Philadelphia property, which we believe is the largest low sulfidation gold-silver system in Arizona. Cathy brings fresh ideas and additional credibility to the Company with her wide range of work experience and proven success. She has a lot of insight, skill and expertise to offer. She has expressed several times that we are currently focusing on a small part of what could be a very large system on our Philadelphia property. We look forward to having Cathy as part of our team as we explore the full potential of the Philadelphia property."

"I am thrilled to be joining Arizona Gold & Silver Inc., as a Technical Advisor," stated Cathy Fitzgerald. "The team, under the leadership of VP Exploration Greg Hahn, has done excellent work defining a robust gold-bearing vein system with significant strike length at their Philadelphia project. What excites me even more there is the untapped potential of this project, as there is compelling evidence of a larger mineralized system there. I see exciting times ahead for the Company and am pleased to be part of it."

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2024 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2024 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2024 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

