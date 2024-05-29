Tier One Silver Engages Capital Markets and Corporate Communications Firms

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2024 - Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strike Communications Inc. ("Strike") for corporate communications and capital markets support. Led by Julia Becker, Strike is a boutique capital markets, investor relations and corporate communications firm with extensive experience across various industries. In connection with the agreement, Strike will assist with the creation, coordination and implementation of the Company's targeted capital markets strategy and investor relations objectives.

Ms. Becker brings 15 years' experience in capital markets, corporate communications and business development. She has worked with many TSX and TSX Venture listed issuers across various industries, and with a boutique investment bank in Toronto. She has an extensive network of retail and institutional investors as well as investment banks and analysts across North America. Notably, Ms. Becker is Head, Investor Relations for Osino Resources (OSI)(OSIIF), which was recently sold to Yintai in an all-cash transaction for C$368 million.

The agreement has a one-year term, effective June 1, 2024, but may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. As compensation for its services, Strike will receive a monthly fee of C$8,500 and 300,000 options will be granted, subject to TSX Venture approval, exercisable at $0.30 for up to 5 years. The options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 12.5% every three months thereafter.

Peter Dembicki, CEO of Tier One commented, "We are excited to welcome Julia Becker to the Tier One Silver team to assist in introducing the Company to a broad network of industry experts, expanding our valued shareholder base, and establishing a strong capital markets strategy. It is an exciting time as we get closer to re-starting exploration at Curibaya and progress towards the next drilling campaign."

The Company also announces that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("GRA") to provide communications and media services to the Company for a term of six months commencing on May 21, 2024. GRA is a finance and media platform that provides information on the stock market. GRA will provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through email distribution lists, website hosting, and blog posts, as well as interviews and technical updates to build awareness of the Company. As consideration for the services to be provided under the GRA agreement, the Company will pay US$50,000. GRA does not currently own any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. GRA's head office operates in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The agreements with each of Strike and GRA are subject to customary TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Tier One Silver

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and copper deposits in Peru. The Company is focused on its flagship exploration project, Curibaya. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Tier One Silver Inc.

Peter Dembicki President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact the Company at (778) 729-0700 or info@tieronesilver.com.

Capital Markets Contact:

Julia Becker

Julia.becker@tieronesilver.com

