Corsa Coal Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

Friedens, May 29, 2024 - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO); (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Corsa has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and related management's discussion and analysis under its profile on www.sedarplus.com.

Unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in United States dollars and all ton amounts are short tons (2,000 pounds per ton). Pricing and cost per ton information is expressed on a free-on-board ("FOB"), mine site basis, unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter Highlights

Key financial results and operational statistics are shown below:

Corsa's average realized price for the first quarter 2024 is the approximate equivalent of between $270 to $282 per metric ton on an FOB vessel basis(2)For the first quarter 2024, Corsa's sales mix included 80% of sales to domestic customers and 20% of sales to international customers.

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2)Similar to most U.S. metallurgical coal producers, Corsa reports sales and costs per ton on an FOB mine site basis and denominated in short tons. Many international metallurgical coal producers report prices and costs on a delivered-to-the-port basis (or "FOB vessel basis"), thereby including freight costs between the mine and the port. Additionally, Corsa reports sales and costs per short ton, which is approximately 10% lower than a metric ton. For the purposes of this figure, we have used an illustrative freight rate of $45-$55 per short ton. Historically, freight rates are attached to the coal market indices and will adjust as market prices rise and fall. Further adjustments include a vessel freight differential and quality adjustments necessary to evaluate Corsa's price compared to Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal. As a note, most published indices for metallurgical coal report prices on a delivered-to-the-port basis denominated in metric tons.

Kevin M. Harrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa, commented, "Corsa's coal production in the first quarter of 2024 improved slightly over the fourth quarter of 2023 but was still negatively impacted for the first two months of the quarter by challenging mining conditions with production costs per ton sold reflecting the conditions and lower productivity. Although operations started to improve in March, it will likely take the better part of the second quarter to reach our expected operating levels at each of our mining sites."

"I am pleased to report that the Company completed significant power enhancements at the Casselman mine in April and is now able to simultaneously operate three mining units. Currently, we are running at five unit shifts per day and will be able to increase to six unit shifts per day with additional personnel. Acosta mine productivity is expected to improve as we move one unit into a longer-lived portion of the mine during the second quarter and is expected to have both units mining in areas that are projected to have consistent conditions with increased coal seam heights. The Schrock Run Extension surface mine will be utilizing both traditional surface mining and highwall mining methods which is expected to increase output and lower unit costs although unusually high rainfall in the first part of the second quarter temporarily reduced operations. The impact of these changes are expected to be fully realized starting in the third quarter of 2024 with production in line with our projected operating levels."

"The Company's focus is to continue productivity improvements and identify cost controls thereby improving our margins and our financial results. We amended certain financial covenants in our Main Street Loan credit facility effective on April 1, 2024 with a view to allowing the Company to manage through this transition as management focuses on refinancing such facility and improving our debt maturity timeline."

Financial and Operations Summary



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Cost of sales consists of the following:



(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Cash production cost per ton sold excludes purchased coal. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(3) Cash cost per ton sold includes purchased coal. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Coal Pricing Trends and Outlook

Price levels opened the first quarter 2024 at $323.75/metric ton ("mt") delivered-to-the-port ("FOBT") for spot deliveries of Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal and closed the quarter at $244.50/mt FOBT. The quarterly average price for the first quarter 2024 was $307.74/mt FOBT compared to $333.26/mt FOBT in the fourth quarter 2023 and traded in a range from a high of $338.10/mt FOBT to a low of $244.50/mt FOBT.

The price for spot deliveries of Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal opened the second quarter of 2024 at $246.50 /mt FOBT and was trading at $234.00/mt FOBT in mid-May, with a high price of $253.50/mt FOBT, a low price of $223.50/mt FOBT and an average price of $238.67/mt FOBT during the quarter. As of mid-May, forward curve pricing for the balance of the second quarter is trading at an average of $242.00/mt FOBT. The balance of 2024 is trading at $257.88/mt FOBT with the third quarter at $256.00/mt FOBT and the fourth quarter at $271.00/mt FOBT. Second quarter 2024 hot-rolled steel coil prices increased by 0.7% in China and decreased in the United States and Europe by 7.9% and 4.5%, respectively. According to the World Steel Association April 2024 Short Range Outlook, finished steel demand in 2024 is expected to increase by 1.7% over 2023 levels with increases expected in all major geographical areas except for a 0.5% decrease in South America, and Asia and Oceania accounting for nearly half of the total increase. All of the top 10 steel using countries are forecasting finished steel demand increases with the exception of China and Russia, both of which are expected to be flat year-over-year. Growth will be primarily driven by the European Union and United Kingdom and Asia and Oceania, excluding China. Increased availability of metallurgical coal driven by oversupply and muted demand as well as summer seasonal impacts continue to impact prices in the second quarter. However, prices remain above historic levels and are forecasted to rebound as steel production grows and the potential for Chinese economic stimulus actions increases.

See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 for an additional discussion regarding certain factors that could impact coal pricing trends and outlook, as well as the Company's ongoing operations.

Second Quarter 2024 Update

The Company's second quarter 2024 sales volumes are expected to be higher than the first quarter of 2024, but still below historical averages. Compared to the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 is forecasted to have higher production from our deep mines and our surface mines and decreased purchases of third-party coals. Metallurgical coal selling prices are expected to be lower than the first quarter of 2024 due to reduced volume and prices of export sales. Cash cost of sales is expected to be lower than in the previous quarter due to increased operating rates and improved mining conditions at our deep mines and decreased purchased coal costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses are expected to be comparable to the first quarter of 2024. The main priorities of the Company are reducing costs, increasing efficient production and increasing our ability to participate in the metallurgical coal spot market with exposure to multiple pricing indexes. We are committed to improving the Company's balance sheet with minimized downside financial risk but are also focused on organic growth opportunities to complement our existing operations. The Company's capital allocation and deployment strategy will be aligned with these priorities and the Company's financial position.

For calendar year 2024, Corsa has, to date, committed sales of over 985,000 tons. Committed and priced sales are nearly 805,000 tons at an FOB mine price of nearly $148/ton. The price per ton is the equivalent of $264/mt FOBT for Australian premium low volatile metallurgical coal.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Refer to Corsa's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and related management's discussion and analysis, filed under Corsa's profile on www.sedarplus.com, for details of the financial performance of Corsa and the matters referred to in this news release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Corsa uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to measure its performance internally and to assist in business decision-making as well as providing key performance information to senior management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("GAAP"). Corsa believes that, in addition to the conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors and other stakeholders also use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate Corsa's operating and financial performance; however, these non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA - earnings before deductions for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization;

Adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA adjusted for change in estimate of reclamation and water treatment provision for non-operating properties, impairment and write-off of mineral properties and advance royalties, gain (loss) on sale of assets and other costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash finance expenses and other non-cash adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements to assess our performance as compared to the performance of other companies in the coal industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure; the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow; and our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures;

Realized price per ton sold - revenue from coal sales less transportation costs from the mine site to the loading terminal divided by tons of coal sold. Management evaluates our operations based on the volume of coal we can safely produce or purchase and sell in compliance with regulatory standards, and the prices we receive for our coal. Our sales volume and sales prices are largely dependent upon the terms of our contracts, for which prices generally are set based on an index. We evaluate the price we receive for our coal on an average realized price on an FOB mine site per short ton basis;

Cash production cost per ton sold - cash production costs of sales excluding purchased coal costs, all included within cost of sales, divided by tons of produced coal sold. Cash production cost is based on cost of sales and includes items such as manpower, royalties, fuel, and other similar production related items, pursuant to IFRS, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal and sell it on an FOB mine site basis. Cash production cost per ton sold is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users to assess our operating performance as compared to the operating performance of other companies in the coal industry. Purchased coal is excluded as the purchased coal costs are based on market prices of coal purchased and not the cost to produce the coal;

Cash cost purchased coal per ton sold - purchased coal costs divided by tons of purchased coal sold. Management uses this measure to assess coal purchases against the market price at which this coal will be sold;

Cash cost per ton sold - cash production costs of sales, included within cost of sales, divided by total tons sold. Management uses cash cost per ton sold to assess our overall financial performance on a per ton basis to include the Company's production and purchased coal cost in total; and

Cash margin per ton sold - calculated difference between realized price per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold. Cash margin per ton sold is used by management and external users to assess the operating performance as compared to the operating performance of other coal companies in the coal industry.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, see the tabular presentation at the end of this news release.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David E. Yingling, Professional Engineer and the Company's mining engineer, who is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution

Potential developments and market conditions discussed in this news release are considered to be forward looking information. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from this forward-looking information. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Information about Corsa

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

For further information please contact:

Daniel M. Bonacci, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Corsa Coal Corp. (724)754-0028 communication@corsacoal.com www.corsacoal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein including, but not limited to, statements relating to expected profitability, adjusted EBITDA and financial results, the ability to manage the Company going forward, the impact of changes to operations at the Casselman, Acosta and Schrock Run Extension mines, the impact of amendments to certain financial covenants in the Company's Main Street Loan credit facility, the expected price volatility of the metallurgical coal market, the future demand for steel and its production, and the availability of its supply, changes to sales margins and expected profitability, the expected sales volumes and cash costs of sales of the Company in the second quarter of 2024 constitute forward-looking statements which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "will", "estimates", "expects" "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "capacity", "hope", "forecast", "anticipate", "could" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments, the operating status and capabilities of our customers and competitors; risks that Corsa's preparation plants will not operate at production capacity during the relevant period; various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of coal products, including the geological conditions at the Company's mines, global conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, labor stoppages, the outbreak of disease and severe weather conditions; and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Corsa does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release unless required by law. The statements as to Corsa's capacity to produce coal are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of production or that it will be able to achieve these sales levels.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed on the merits of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023



(a)Reflects the non-cash expense related to the vesting of stock options. (b)Components of finance expense and income excluding interest expense. (c)Reflects the amounts included in other income and expense related to the disposal of assets not utilized in the Company's mining operations. (d)Reflects various adjustments, none of which were individually material, related to adjusting the Company's workers' compensation liability, costs incurred for the Company's internal investigation of the sales agent matter.

Realized price per ton sold for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023



Cash cost per ton sold, cash production cost per ton sold, and cash cost per purchased coal per ton sold for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023



Cash margin per ton sold for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023



