Mako Mining Reissues Two Exploration Press Releases With the Same Technical Information Reviewed by a Different Qualified Person

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that it has come to the Company's attention that the registration with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia of one of Mako's independent qualified persons, Mr. John Kowalchuk, senior geologist and a consultant to Mako, expired on January 1st, 2024, and as a result he did not meet the definition of a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") at the time he reviewed and approved the Company's news releases dated January 24th, 2024 and March 13th, 2024 (the "News Releases"). Accordingly, Dr. Matthew D. Gray, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has now reviewed and approved the contents of these News Releases.

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 917-558-5289, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

