SXG Drills 473.0 g/t Gold Over 0.5 Metres at Sunday Creek

Multiple High-Grade Structures Extend Mineralization

Announces 60 km Drill Program Over Coming Year

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drillholes from the Rising Sun prospect at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 to 6). Both holes intersected multiple high-grade structures and were successful in extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as defining continuity in other areas.

Highlights: SDDSC115A intercepted eleven high-grade mineralized structures at Rising Sun over a downhole width of 365.7 m from 512.4 m. This hole contains six assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 202 g/t Au), and five assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 26.3% Sb) with drill highlights: 1.5 m @ 12.4 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 532.6 m 3.3 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 563.6 m 0.2 m @ 25.9 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 573.7 m 10.4 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 580.0 m 3.2 m @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (ETW 2.5 m) 0.3 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (86.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 707.7 m 0.1 m @ 95.3 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 4.3% Sb) from 719.5 m

SDDSC117 was drilled to test strike continuity of two high-grade targets in the footwall of the mineralized host and intercepted eight mineralized structures. This hole contains 3 assayed intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 473.0 g/t Au) with drill highlights: 8.7 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 741.9 m 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq (473.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.6 m (ETW 0.3 m)

The SXG Board has approved plans to drill 60 km over the next year , with a fifth drill rig to commence within weeks and a sixth rig to arrive during September 2024.

SXG is commencing a specialized navigational ("NAVI") downhole application utilizing down hole motors to undertake detailed drilling (at approximately 20 m spacing) around super high-grade areas with the aim to build further confidence of grade continuity between high-grade intersections.

Seven drillholes at Sunday Creek are currently being processed and analyzed, with 4 holes in progress.

Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$270.5 million (C$245.3 million) based on SXG's closing price on May 29, 2024 AEST. 0.2 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (12.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 455.9 m



Michael Hudson, Mawson Executive Chairman, states : "Sunday Creek continues to produce impressive news, release after release. Today's announcement discloses another set of extremely strong high-grade drill results from the Rising Sun project area. The holes were successful on multiple fronts as they extend mineralization beyond the bounds of the exploration target area as well as define continuity in other areas.

"Both holes reported here also each delivered a >100 g/t AuEq x m intersection. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) of these significant hits. Importantly, the frequency of these significant hits continues to increase as we drill towards depth and understand the controls on high-grade mineralization better (Figure 7).

"With a 60 km drill program set to more than double the drill metres into the Sunday Creek project over the next year, SXG will expand this globally significant gold discovery via logical step outs along strike to increase volume along with the start of detailed controlled downhole NAVI-drilling program that aims to target continuity of super high-grade areas.

"Additionally, planning for a regional scale IP geophysical survey is underway that will test the 10 km long trend along strike from the core drilled area to further demonstrate the district scale potential of Sunday Creek."

Drill Hole Discussion

Two drillholes (SDDSC115A and 117) are reported from the Rising Sun prospect. Both holes intersected high-grade structures, extending mineralization beyond the bounds of the modelled mineralized domains as well as reinforcing continuity in other areas.

SDDSC115A was designed to test the footwall position of two high-grade vein sets and intercepted 11 mineralized structures, five of which are high-grade. This hole contains six assayed intervals of > 50 g/t Au (up to 202 g/t Au), and five assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 26.3% Sb). The hole traversed through the centre of the dyke/breccia host and provided continuity information in the plane of the 11 vein sets. High-grade continuity is well demonstrated in vein set RS55_L (Figure 3) where SDDSC115A drilled 3.2 m (ETW 2.5 m) @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (2 m @ 0.5 g/t Au lower cut) including 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq from 643.4 m and 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq from 646.3 m, which was located 68 m down-plunge of previously reported SDDSC107 (4.7 m @ 76.6 g/t AuEq), suggesting the possibility of a new high-grade mineralized domain.

Highlights from SDDSC115A include:

5.5 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 512.4 m, including: 0.3 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 517.6 m 1.5 m @ 12.4 g/t AuEq (10.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 532.6 m including: 1.2 m @ 15.3 g/t AuEq (13.2 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 533.0 m 3.3 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (2.6 g/t Au, 2.0% Sb) from 563.6 m including: 0.8 m @ 6.7 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 563.6 m 1.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 4.4% Sb) from 565.7 m 0.2 m @ 25.9 g/t AuEq (15.4 g/t Au, 5.6% Sb) from 573.7 m 10.4 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 580.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 53.8 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 21.2% Sb) from 580.2 m 0.2 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Sb) from 587.7 m 3.2 m @ 48.2 g/t AuEq (45.3 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 643.4m (ETW 2.5 m), including: 1.3 m @ 90.2 g/t AuEq (84.9 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 643.4 m 0.3 m @ 116.1 g/t AuEq (109.0 g/t Au, 3.8% Sb) from 646.3 m 0.3 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (86.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 707.7 m 0.1 m @ 95.3 g/t AuEq (87.1 g/t Au, 4.3% Sb) from 719.5 m 3.4 m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 746.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 15.4 g/t AuEq (15.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 747.3 m 3.8 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 874.3 m, including: 0.4 m @ 12.9 g/t AuEq (12.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 875.6 m



SDDSC117 was designed to test the strike continuity of two high-grade targets in the footwall of the mineralized host and intercepted seven mineralized structures. This hole contains 3 assayed intervals of > 20 g/t Au (up to 473.0 g/t Au). SDDSC117 drilled along the footwall contact at a high intersection angle to mineralized vein sets. The high-grade intercept in the RS110 location ( 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq ) highlights the potential for high grade internal shoots and linking features within known planes of mineralization. Highlights from SDDSC117 include:

13.3 m @ 1.2 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 606.6 m, including: 0.2 m @ 7.9 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 3.7% Sb) from 606.6 m 3.5 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 644.4 m 0.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 652.1 m 2.0 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 715.4 m 8.7 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 741.9 m, including: 1.1 m @ 21.5 g/t AuEq (20.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 745.8 m 0.5 m @ 473.1 g/t AuEq (473.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 913.6 m 2.5 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m, including: 0.2 m @ 11.3 g/t AuEq (11.3 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 934.7 m 0.4 m @ 9.1 g/t AuEq (9.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 936.8 m



Pending Results and Update

Seven holes (SDDSC114W1, 118, 119, 119W1, 120, 121, 123) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC121W1, 122, 124, 125) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Increasing Drilling Program

The SXG Board has approved plans to drill 60 km over the next year, with the fifth drill rig to commence within weeks and a sixth rig to arrive during September 2024.

Over the next week SXG will commence a NAVI drilling program. NAVI drilling is a specialized drilling application utilizing down hole motors to make alterations to the direction of a diamond core drill hole. Detailed drilling (at approximately 20 m spacing) will be undertaken around super high-grade areas with the aim to build further confidence of grade continuity between high-grade intersections by drilling branch holes off an already drilled 'parent hole'.

Regional Programs

A large regional induced polarization survey over the 10km district-scale strike is now being planned to test the regional trend beyond the core drill area at Sunday Creek. The survey is planned to start in September 2024.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:

???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.88 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.



On behalf of the Board,

Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here (blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 5.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC115A and 117 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across C-D in the plane of the modelled vein set RS55_L, looking towards the north-east (striking 139.9 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across E-F in the plane of the modelled vein set RS110, looking towards the north-east (striking 134.7 degrees). Showing SDDSC115A and 117 (orange trace) reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke-Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Figure 7: Sunday Creek drilling analysis showing metres drilled and planned and the increasing strike rate. Cumulatively, 119 drill holes for 51,189 m have been reported by SXG (and Mawson Gold Ltd.) from Sunday Creek since late 2020. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of thirty-eight (38) >100 g/t AuEq x m and forty-seven (47) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t lower cut.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A 923.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 682.6 Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 1101 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5 SDDSC118 1246 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 80 -64.5 SDDSC119 854.1 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC120 1022.5 Rising Sun 331110 5867976 319.5 266.5 -55 SDDSC121 588.7 Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63 SDDSC122 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330338 5867860 267.7 74 -62 SDDSC114W1 625.1 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC119W1 643 Apollo 331498 5867858 336.7 272.5 -45.2 SDDSC123 124.3 Apollo 331499 5867859 337 276 -52 SDDSC124 In progress plan 940 m Apollo 331499 5867859 337 274 -52.2 SDDSC121W1 In progress plan 1000 m Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.6 72 -63.8 SDDSC125 551.7 m Golden Dyke 330462 5867920 285.6 212 -68

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC115A and 117 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC115A 452.9 453.1 0.2 0.2 1.1 2.2 SDDSC115A 455.3 456.1 0.7 3.7 0.4 4.4 Including 455.9 456.1 0.2 12.8 0.4 13.5 SDDSC115A 491.1 491.6 0.5 0.7 0.3 1.2 SDDSC115A 500.4 500.8 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC115A 512.4 517.9 5.5 0.8 0.5 1.7 Including 517.6 517.9 0.3 2.4 2.0 6.1 SDDSC115A 528.9 529.5 0.6 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC115A 532.6 534.2 1.5 10.6 1.0 12.4 Including 533.0 534.2 1.2 13.2 1.1 15.3 SDDSC115A 550.1 550.4 0.3 1.2 0.5 2.2 SDDSC115A 552.5 552.6 0.1 1.1 1.6 4.0 SDDSC115A 563.6 566.9 3.3 2.6 2.0 6.4 Including 563.6 564.4 0.8 5.1 0.9 6.7 Including 565.7 566.9 1.2 3.1 4.4 11.3 SDDSC115A 573.7 573.9 0.2 15.4 5.6 25.9 SDDSC115A 580.0 590.4 10.4 1.2 1.0 3.0 Including 580.2 580.5 0.3 13.9 21.2 53.8 Including 587.7 587.8 0.2 3.1 2.2 7.2 SDDSC115A 593.0 596.0 3.0 0.7 0.3 1.4 SDDSC115A 619.3 619.4 0.1 1.4 0.6 2.4 SDDSC115A 643.4 644.7 1.3 84.9 2.8 90.2 SDDSC115A 646.3 646.6 0.3 109.0 3.8 116.1 SDDSC115A 707.7 708.0 0.3 86.4 0.4 87.2 SDDSC115A 719.5 719.7 0.1 87.1 4.3 95.3 SDDSC115A 729.5 729.8 0.3 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC115A 742.4 742.9 0.5 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC115A 746.0 749.4 3.4 2.7 0.1 2.8 Including 747.3 747.6 0.3 15.3 0.1 15.4 SDDSC115A 753.5 754.5 1.0 3.1 0.0 3.1 SDDSC115A 768.9 769.8 0.9 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC115A 785.6 786.2 0.6 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC115A 791.5 794.1 2.6 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC115A 846.9 847.6 0.7 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC115A 853.9 854.4 0.5 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC115A 865.6 865.9 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC115A 869.2 869.5 0.3 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC115A 874.3 878.1 3.8 3.2 0.5 4.0 Including 875.6 876.0 0.4 12.9 0.0 12.9 SDDSC115A 881.6 882.8 1.2 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC115A 885.4 885.7 0.2 3.6 0.2 3.9 SDDSC117 313.7 314.0 0.2 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 362.0 362.9 0.9 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC117 381.2 383.4 2.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 511.1 511.5 0.4 0.9 0.3 1.5 SDDSC117 542.1 542.5 0.4 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC117 557.7 558.3 0.6 0.9 1.5 3.7 SDDSC117 592.2 592.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 606.6 619.9 13.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 Including 606.6 606.8 0.2 0.9 3.7 7.9 SDDSC117 636.0 636.4 0.4 0.6 0.7 2.0 SDDSC117 637.6 638.1 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 644.4 647.9 3.5 0.6 0.4 1.4 SDDSC117 652.1 655.7 3.6 0.8 0.3 1.3 Including 652.1 652.5 0.5 3.6 1.3 6.0 SDDSC117 658.1 658.2 0.1 3.5 0.0 3.6 SDDSC117 684.3 688.3 4.0 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 707.5 708.9 1.3 0.3 0.5 1.4 SDDSC117 715.4 717.4 2.0 5.6 0.0 5.6 SDDSC117 721.5 722.8 1.3 0.2 0.4 1.1 SDDSC117 739.1 739.5 0.3 0.9 0.6 2.0 SDDSC117 741.9 750.5 8.7 3.5 0.3 4.1 Including 745.8 746.9 1.1 20.9 0.3 21.5 SDDSC117 752.8 753.8 1.0 1.4 0.3 2.0 SDDSC117 759.7 760.4 0.6 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC117 769.5 769.7 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC117 789.9 793.0 3.1 0.5 0.5 1.4 SDDSC117 813.6 813.8 0.2 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC117 845.0 849.8 4.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 853.5 853.7 0.2 0.8 0.5 1.8 SDDSC117 856.1 860.1 3.9 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC117 873.6 874.4 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC117 888.3 888.8 0.6 3.1 0.0 3.1 SDDSC117 913.6 914.1 0.5 473.0 0.0 473.1 SDDSC117 934.7 937.3 2.5 2.4 0.0 2.4 Including 934.7 934.9 0.2 11.3 0.0 11.3 Including 936.8 937.3 0.4 9.1 0.0 9.1 SDDSC117 950.4 950.6 0.1 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 966.6 967.5 0.9 2.4 0.0 2.4 SDDSC117 1000.5 1000.9 0.4 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 1008.0 1008.4 0.4 2.0 0.0 2.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC115A and 117 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC115A 324.0 325.0 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC115A 407.9 408.9 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 452.9 453.1 0.2 0.2 1.1 2.2 SDDSC115A 454.6 455.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC115A 455.1 455.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.9 SDDSC115A 455.3 455.7 0.3 0.6 0.6 1.8 SDDSC115A 455.9 456.1 0.2 12.8 0.4 13.5 SDDSC115A 457.0 457.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 457.3 457.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC115A 490.3 490.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 491.1 491.3 0.2 0.7 0.2 1.2 SDDSC115A 491.3 491.6 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.3 SDDSC115A 491.6 491.8 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC115A 491.8 492.3 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC115A 492.3 492.6 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC115A 494.0 495.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 495.5 496.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 496.2 496.9 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC115A 496.9 497.1 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC115A 500.4 500.8 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC115A 501.9 502.8 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 502.8 503.0 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 508.0 509.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 511.2 511.6 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 511.9 512.4 0.5 0.7 0.2 1.0 SDDSC115A 512.4 513.2 0.8 0.9 0.2 1.4 SDDSC115A 513.2 514.2 1.0 1.3 0.3 1.9 SDDSC115A 514.2 515.0 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 515.0 516.0 1.0 0.8 1.2 3.0 SDDSC115A 516.0 516.6 0.6 0.5 0.4 1.1 SDDSC115A 516.6 517.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC115A 517.1 517.6 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 517.6 517.9 0.3 2.4 2.0 6.1 SDDSC115A 517.9 519.0 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 519.0 519.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC115A 522.4 523.5 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC115A 523.5 523.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 525.1 525.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 528.9 529.5 0.6 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC115A 529.5 530.6 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 532.3 532.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 532.6 532.8 0.2 2.2 0.5 3.1 SDDSC115A 532.8 533.0 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC115A 533.0 533.2 0.2 58.6 5.6 69.1 SDDSC115A 533.2 533.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 533.4 533.9 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 533.9 534.2 0.3 6.8 0.0 6.8 SDDSC115A 534.8 535.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 535.2 536.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 538.5 539.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 542.1 542.3 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 545.7 546.8 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 550.1 550.4 0.4 1.2 0.5 2.2 SDDSC115A 550.4 551.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 552.5 552.6 0.1 1.1 1.6 4.0 SDDSC115A 555.4 556.4 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 558.4 559.4 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC115A 559.4 559.6 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC115A 560.7 561.8 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC115A 562.8 563.6 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC115A 563.6 564.4 0.8 5.1 0.9 6.7 SDDSC115A 564.4 564.8 0.4 0.3 0.4 1.1 SDDSC115A 564.8 565.2 0.5 1.3 0.6 2.4 SDDSC115A 565.2 565.7 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC115A 565.7 565.8 0.2 0.3 26.3 49.7 SDDSC115A 565.8 566.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 566.0 566.5 0.5 1.4 1.1 3.5 SDDSC115A 566.5 566.7 0.3 0.4 0.7 1.7 SDDSC115A 566.7 566.9 0.2 17.6 2.9 23.1 SDDSC115A 566.9 567.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC115A 567.1 568.0 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC115A 568.0 568.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 573.7 573.9 0.2 15.4 5.6 25.9 SDDSC115A 576.7 576.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 579.8 580.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 SDDSC115A 580.0 580.2 0.2 1.1 1.4 3.7 SDDSC115A 580.2 580.5 0.3 13.9 21.2 53.8 SDDSC115A 580.5 580.7 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.9 SDDSC115A 580.7 581.6 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC115A 581.6 582.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 2.1 SDDSC115A 582.2 582.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC115A 582.7 583.7 1.0 2.2 0.3 2.7 SDDSC115A 584.2 584.5 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC115A 584.5 584.7 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC115A 584.7 585.3 0.7 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC115A 586.1 587.1 1.1 1.1 0.6 2.3 SDDSC115A 587.1 587.7 0.5 1.6 0.8 3.1 SDDSC115A 587.7 587.8 0.2 3.1 2.2 7.2 SDDSC115A 587.8 588.0 0.2 2.5 0.1 2.7 SDDSC115A 588.0 588.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 589.9 590.4 0.5 1.7 0.3 2.1 SDDSC115A 593.0 593.8 0.8 1.3 0.2 1.6 SDDSC115A 594.5 595.2 0.7 0.7 0.5 1.7 SDDSC115A 595.2 595.4 0.2 1.6 0.4 2.4 SDDSC115A 595.4 596.0 0.6 0.6 0.8 2.1 SDDSC115A 596.0 596.3 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC115A 596.8 597.1 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 616.9 617.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 617.7 617.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 619.3 619.4 0.1 1.4 0.6 2.4 SDDSC115A 643.4 643.8 0.4 0.3 0.7 1.6 SDDSC115A 643.8 643.9 0.1 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC115A 643.9 644.5 0.6 104.0 3.7 110.9 SDDSC115A 644.5 644.7 0.3 202.0 5.2 211.8 SDDSC115A 644.7 645.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 645.0 645.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.6 SDDSC115A 646.0 646.3 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 SDDSC115A 646.3 646.6 0.3 109.0 3.8 116.1 SDDSC115A 646.6 646.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 669.2 670.3 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 670.3 671.1 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 678.3 679.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 679.0 679.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 697.8 698.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC115A 707.7 708.0 0.3 86.4 0.4 87.2 SDDSC115A 708.0 709.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 719.5 719.7 0.2 87.1 4.3 95.3 SDDSC115A 729.5 729.8 0.4 2.0 0.0 2.1 SDDSC115A 742.1 742.4 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 742.4 742.9 0.5 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC115A 742.9 743.4 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 743.4 743.8 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 743.8 744.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 744.9 745.0 0.1 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 745.0 746.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 746.0 746.3 0.4 2.0 0.1 2.1 SDDSC115A 746.3 746.7 0.4 1.1 0.2 1.4 SDDSC115A 746.7 747.0 0.3 4.0 0.4 4.7 SDDSC115A 747.0 747.3 0.3 3.5 0.2 3.9 SDDSC115A 747.3 747.6 0.3 15.3 0.1 15.4 SDDSC115A 747.6 748.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC115A 748.6 749.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 749.0 749.4 0.4 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC115A 749.4 749.9 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC115A 753.5 754.5 1.0 3.1 0.0 3.1 SDDSC115A 755.4 755.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC115A 768.9 769.8 0.9 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC115A 781.3 782.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC115A 785.6 786.2 0.6 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC115A 789.0 789.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 791.5 791.9 0.4 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC115A 791.9 792.5 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 792.5 792.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 792.8 793.3 0.5 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC115A 793.3 793.7 0.4 3.1 0.0 3.1 SDDSC115A 793.7 794.1 0.5 3.8 0.0 3.9 SDDSC115A 794.1 795.0 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 795.0 796.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 796.0 797.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 820.2 820.7 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 820.7 821.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 821.0 822.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 822.0 823.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 831.9 832.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 840.1 840.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 840.4 840.6 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 845.0 846.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 846.0 846.5 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC115A 846.5 846.9 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC115A 846.9 847.6 0.7 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC115A 847.6 848.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC115A 848.0 848.8 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 848.8 849.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC115A 849.4 850.0 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC115A 850.0 851.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 851.0 851.2 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC115A 851.2 852.0 0.8 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC115A 852.0 852.5 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 852.5 853.6 1.2 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC115A 853.6 853.9 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC115A 853.9 854.4 0.5 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC115A 854.4 854.6 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC115A 855.6 856.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC115A 858.7 859.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 859.1 859.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 859.4 859.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 859.8 860.8 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 861.4 862.4 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC115A 862.4 863.5 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 863.5 864.3 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 864.3 864.9 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 864.9 865.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 865.6 865.9 0.3 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC115A 867.9 868.5 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 868.5 869.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 869.2 869.5 0.3 2.2 0.0 2.2 SDDSC115A 870.3 871.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC115A 871.0 872.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC115A 874.0 874.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.9 SDDSC115A 874.3 874.9 0.6 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC115A 874.9 875.6 0.7 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC115A 875.6 876.0 0.4 12.9 0.0 12.9 SDDSC115A 876.0 876.6 0.7 1.7 0.7 2.9 SDDSC115A 876.6 877.1 0.5 2.4 1.2 4.6 SDDSC115A 877.1 878.1 1.0 2.6 0.7 3.9 SDDSC115A 878.1 879.1 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC115A 879.1 880.2 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 880.5 881.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 881.1 881.6 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC115A 881.6 882.8 1.2 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC115A 882.8 883.7 0.9 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC115A 883.7 884.3 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 884.3 885.4 1.1 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC115A 885.4 885.7 0.2 3.6 0.2 3.9 SDDSC115A 885.7 886.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC115A 886.6 887.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC115A 893.0 894.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC115A 898.5 898.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 273.2 273.7 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 274.1 274.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 283.4 284.2 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 297.0 298.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 307.7 308.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 313.7 314.0 0.2 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 319.2 319.9 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 321.0 322.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 325.3 326.3 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 331.3 332.3 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 332.3 333.0 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 333.0 334.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 362.0 362.6 0.6 2.0 0.0 2.0 SDDSC117 362.6 362.9 0.3 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC117 362.9 364.0 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 381.2 381.5 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC117 381.5 382.2 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 382.2 383.1 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 383.1 383.4 0.3 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC117 424.0 424.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 426.2 427.0 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 427.0 427.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 493.3 493.5 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC117 498.4 498.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 511.1 511.5 0.4 0.9 0.3 1.5 SDDSC117 511.5 511.7 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 515.4 515.8 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 523.2 524.2 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 524.7 525.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.8 SDDSC117 526.1 526.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 537.2 538.3 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 542.1 542.5 0.5 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC117 545.4 545.7 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 557.7 557.8 0.1 1.7 0.8 3.2 SDDSC117 557.8 558.3 0.5 0.7 1.7 3.9 SDDSC117 568.0 569.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 575.9 576.2 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 580.4 580.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 584.0 584.2 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 585.0 586.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 590.6 590.8 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 592.0 592.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 592.2 592.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 606.3 606.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 606.6 606.8 0.2 0.9 3.7 7.9 SDDSC117 606.8 607.0 0.2 1.7 0.3 2.2 SDDSC117 607.0 607.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 607.2 607.8 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.9 SDDSC117 607.8 608.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.2 SDDSC117 608.1 608.5 0.4 0.4 0.9 2.1 SDDSC117 608.5 608.8 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.7 SDDSC117 608.8 609.5 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 609.5 610.1 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 610.1 610.4 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC117 610.4 610.7 0.3 1.7 0.1 1.8 SDDSC117 610.7 611.2 0.5 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC117 611.2 611.5 0.3 0.6 0.5 1.5 SDDSC117 611.5 611.7 0.2 1.0 0.6 2.1 SDDSC117 611.7 612.0 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.9 SDDSC117 612.0 612.3 0.3 1.8 0.5 2.7 SDDSC117 612.3 612.8 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 612.8 613.2 0.4 1.7 0.8 3.2 SDDSC117 613.2 613.5 0.3 0.7 0.8 2.3 SDDSC117 613.5 614.1 0.6 1.2 0.1 1.3 SDDSC117 614.1 614.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 614.5 615.3 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 615.3 615.6 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 615.6 616.2 0.6 1.7 0.3 2.3 SDDSC117 616.2 616.5 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 616.5 616.9 0.4 0.5 0.4 1.2 SDDSC117 616.9 617.2 0.3 0.2 0.5 1.1 SDDSC117 617.2 617.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 617.5 617.8 0.3 0.7 1.0 2.6 SDDSC117 617.8 618.4 0.6 0.5 0.6 1.6 SDDSC117 618.4 619.3 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC117 619.3 619.9 0.6 1.1 0.2 1.5 SDDSC117 629.6 629.9 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC117 633.7 634.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 634.7 635.5 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 635.5 636.0 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC117 636.0 636.4 0.4 0.6 0.7 2.0 SDDSC117 636.4 636.7 0.3 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC117 636.7 637.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 637.0 637.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 637.6 638.1 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 638.1 638.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 638.5 638.8 0.4 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 640.1 640.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 643.7 644.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 644.4 644.7 0.3 0.9 0.3 1.5 SDDSC117 644.7 645.0 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 645.3 645.7 0.3 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC117 645.7 646.3 0.6 0.5 0.6 1.7 SDDSC117 646.3 646.5 0.2 1.4 1.4 4.1 SDDSC117 646.5 647.0 0.5 0.6 1.0 2.5 SDDSC117 647.0 647.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 647.4 647.9 0.6 0.9 0.4 1.7 SDDSC117 647.9 648.2 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 648.2 648.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 648.5 649.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 649.9 650.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 652.1 652.5 0.5 3.6 1.3 6.0 SDDSC117 652.5 652.9 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC117 652.9 653.2 0.3 0.8 0.2 1.3 SDDSC117 653.2 653.9 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 653.9 654.3 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC117 654.9 655.7 0.8 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 657.0 658.1 1.1 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC117 658.1 658.2 0.1 3.5 0.0 3.6 SDDSC117 668.6 669.1 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 671.9 672.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 672.2 672.7 0.5 0.2 0.4 1.0 SDDSC117 684.1 684.3 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 684.3 684.8 0.5 0.9 0.8 2.4 SDDSC117 684.8 685.4 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC117 685.4 685.7 0.3 0.2 0.4 1.0 SDDSC117 685.7 686.1 0.4 0.7 0.2 1.1 SDDSC117 686.1 686.9 0.8 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 686.9 687.8 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC117 687.8 688.3 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.1 SDDSC117 688.3 689.0 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC117 689.0 689.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC117 690.1 690.7 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 690.7 691.9 1.2 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 691.9 692.2 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 692.2 692.9 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 695.0 696.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 703.0 704.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 704.0 705.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 705.0 706.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 706.0 707.0 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC117 707.5 708.0 0.5 0.5 0.8 2.1 SDDSC117 708.0 708.4 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC117 708.4 708.9 0.5 0.4 0.5 1.3 SDDSC117 708.9 709.9 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 711.0 711.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 711.4 711.7 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC117 711.7 712.6 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 714.2 714.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.4 SDDSC117 715.4 716.0 0.6 8.5 0.0 8.5 SDDSC117 717.0 717.4 0.4 15.9 0.2 16.2 SDDSC117 721.1 721.5 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.8 SDDSC117 721.5 721.7 0.3 0.9 1.5 3.7 SDDSC117 722.5 722.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 722.6 722.8 0.2 0.4 1.3 2.8 SDDSC117 722.8 723.0 0.2 0.2 0.4 1.0 SDDSC117 724.0 724.3 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 728.4 728.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 730.3 730.5 0.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 734.0 735.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 736.8 737.2 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 738.4 738.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 738.5 739.1 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 739.1 739.5 0.3 0.9 0.6 2.0 SDDSC117 739.5 739.9 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 741.7 741.9 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.6 SDDSC117 741.9 742.2 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.0 SDDSC117 742.2 742.7 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 742.7 742.9 0.2 0.5 0.2 0.9 SDDSC117 742.9 743.3 0.5 0.6 0.5 1.6 SDDSC117 743.3 743.5 0.2 0.2 0.5 1.1 SDDSC117 743.5 743.9 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 743.9 744.1 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 744.1 744.5 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC117 744.5 744.8 0.3 1.2 0.4 2.0 SDDSC117 744.8 745.2 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.9 SDDSC117 745.2 745.6 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC117 745.6 745.8 0.2 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC117 745.8 746.3 0.5 23.6 0.0 23.6 SDDSC117 746.3 746.6 0.4 29.9 0.1 30.0 SDDSC117 746.6 746.8 0.2 3.8 0.6 5.0 SDDSC117 746.8 746.9 0.1 5.7 1.8 9.0 SDDSC117 746.9 747.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 747.5 747.6 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 747.6 748.1 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 748.1 748.2 0.1 4.0 0.1 4.2 SDDSC117 748.2 748.6 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 748.6 749.0 0.3 1.2 2.0 5.0 SDDSC117 749.0 749.7 0.7 1.5 0.7 2.8 SDDSC117 749.7 749.8 0.2 1.4 0.5 2.3 SDDSC117 749.8 750.3 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 750.3 750.5 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.5 SDDSC117 750.5 751.4 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC117 751.4 751.9 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC117 751.9 752.2 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC117 752.2 752.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 752.8 753.0 0.2 1.7 0.3 2.2 SDDSC117 753.0 753.3 0.3 0.5 0.3 1.1 SDDSC117 753.3 753.8 0.5 1.8 0.3 2.4 SDDSC117 754.6 755.2 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 755.9 756.7 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 756.7 756.9 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 756.9 757.5 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 757.5 757.7 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.8 SDDSC117 757.7 758.1 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 758.9 759.7 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 759.7 760.4 0.6 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC117 760.4 760.5 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 761.8 762.3 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC117 762.3 763.3 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 763.5 763.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 766.7 767.2 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 767.2 767.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 767.9 768.9 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 768.9 769.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 769.5 769.7 0.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC117 772.0 772.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 773.5 773.7 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 776.1 776.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 776.8 777.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 778.2 778.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 780.0 780.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 782.2 782.8 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 782.8 783.5 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 SDDSC117 789.0 789.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 789.1 789.6 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 789.6 789.9 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 789.9 790.0 0.2 1.1 0.1 1.3 SDDSC117 790.0 790.4 0.3 0.5 0.7 1.8 SDDSC117 790.4 790.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 1.3 SDDSC117 790.7 791.0 0.3 0.7 0.5 1.6 SDDSC117 791.0 791.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.2 SDDSC117 791.6 792.0 0.4 1.3 1.1 3.4 SDDSC117 792.6 793.0 0.4 0.2 1.4 2.7 SDDSC117 793.0 794.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 794.0 794.6 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 794.6 794.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 795.2 795.6 0.4 0.5 0.2 0.8 SDDSC117 796.6 797.3 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 798.0 798.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 798.5 799.1 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 799.1 800.1 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 800.1 800.5 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 800.7 800.9 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 800.9 801.5 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 803.1 803.8 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 803.8 804.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 804.3 804.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 808.2 808.6 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 809.2 809.9 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 809.9 810.4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 810.4 810.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 811.4 811.9 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 813.4 813.6 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 813.6 813.8 0.2 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC117 813.8 814.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 814.2 815.2 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 815.9 816.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 819.2 819.4 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 825.8 826.0 0.2 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 826.0 826.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 826.9 827.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 827.9 828.6 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 829.1 829.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC117 829.3 829.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 829.6 829.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 829.8 830.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 830.4 830.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 832.7 833.3 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 833.7 834.2 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 834.2 834.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 837.2 837.3 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 838.8 839.1 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 839.1 839.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 840.6 841.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 1.0 SDDSC117 841.3 842.3 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 842.3 843.1 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 843.1 843.5 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 843.5 843.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.6 SDDSC117 844.3 845.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 845.0 845.6 0.6 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC117 845.6 846.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 846.5 847.1 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 847.1 848.0 0.9 1.5 0.0 1.5 SDDSC117 848.0 848.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 848.7 849.1 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 849.1 849.8 0.7 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC117 850.0 850.9 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 850.9 851.6 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 851.6 851.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 851.8 852.9 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 852.9 853.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 853.5 853.7 0.2 0.8 0.5 1.8 SDDSC117 854.3 855.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 855.3 856.1 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 856.1 856.6 0.5 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 856.6 857.2 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 857.2 857.8 0.6 1.3 0.0 1.3 SDDSC117 857.8 858.7 0.9 1.0 0.4 1.6 SDDSC117 859.8 860.1 0.2 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC117 860.1 861.1 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 861.1 861.8 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 866.0 866.2 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 868.8 869.6 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 869.6 869.8 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC117 872.9 873.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 873.6 874.4 0.7 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC117 875.1 875.8 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 876.5 877.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 877.3 878.3 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 880.9 881.5 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 887.0 888.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 888.0 888.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 888.3 888.8 0.6 3.1 0.0 3.1 SDDSC117 889.5 890.0 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 891.3 892.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 892.0 892.8 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 892.8 893.1 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC117 910.2 911.3 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 913.3 913.6 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 913.6 914.1 0.5 473.0 0.0 473.1 SDDSC117 914.1 914.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 915.0 916.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 930.9 931.1 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 934.7 934.9 0.2 11.3 0.0 11.3 SDDSC117 936.8 937.3 0.4 9.1 0.0 9.1 SDDSC117 937.3 938.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 949.3 950.0 0.7 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC117 950.0 950.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 950.4 950.6 0.1 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 950.6 951.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 951.5 952.0 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 958.9 959.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 964.0 964.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 964.6 965.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 965.5 966.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 966.0 966.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 966.3 966.6 0.3 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC117 966.6 967.5 0.9 2.4 0.0 2.4 SDDSC117 967.5 967.8 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 967.8 968.8 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 968.8 969.4 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 969.4 969.5 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 971.6 972.0 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 972.0 972.5 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 972.5 972.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 972.9 973.6 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 973.6 974.5 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 974.5 975.2 0.7 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC117 984.0 984.5 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 984.5 984.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 984.9 985.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 985.1 985.4 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 985.4 986.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 986.8 987.5 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 989.6 990.3 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC117 990.3 990.8 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC117 993.0 993.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 993.9 994.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 994.4 995.1 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 996.4 996.9 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC117 1000.1 1000.5 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC117 1000.5 1000.9 0.4 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC117 1000.9 1001.6 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC117 1005.0 1005.6 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC117 1008.0 1008.2 0.2 2.5 0.0 2.6 SDDSC117 1008.2 1008.4 0.2 1.6 0.0 1.6

