Adamera Identifies Stratabound Copper-Silver Potential on Talisman Property and Submits Plan of Operation for 23 Drill Holes

Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces a second copper target on the Talisman property. This target is distinct from the Talisman Mine, a skarn deposit that was mined historically. Based on geological mapping and an on-going data review, a stratabound copper-silver target exists to the south and west of the skarn and it represents potential for a larger mineral system, geologically analogous to the copper-silver deposits of the Revett-Formation in the Belt Basin of western Montana and northern Idaho. The Talisman Property is located in Washington State, near Laurier at the USA-Canada border.

To advance this project, Adamera Minerals Corp. has proposed a drilling program to test the depth and lateral extent of the stratabound copper-silver mineralization and to determine if multiple mineralized horizons exist. The Company has submitted a Plan of Operation to the US Forest Service, proposing 23 drill holes.

"The identification of stratabound copper-silver potential on the Talisman Property is, in my opinion, a game changer. This target style is virtually unexplored in the area and it offers investors a much larger scale exploration target than the copper - silver skarn" say Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp.

Known Skarn Deposit - Talisman Mine

Prior to Adamera staking the Talisman property in 2012, the property was historically documented as a skarn occurrence which yielded copper, silver, zinc and tungsten production. Production records are very limited but 521 tons of ore assaying 5% copper, 3 oz/ton silver and 4.1% zinc were reported to have been shipped in the early 1900s. Tungsten was said to have been mined from Talisman during World War II.

Exploration on the property prior to Adamera focused on the mineralization in and around the abandoned mine. Access was provided from a poorly maintained track. Due to the absence of road access the area is devoid of modern exploration. As a result the presence of widespread disseminated sulfides hosted by multiple layers of metasediments was not documented.

The skarn appears to be a later stage of mineralization locally overprinting gently-dipping stratabound sulfide mineralization in locally calcareous marine sediments of the Belt Basin.

New Target - Stratabound Copper-Silver Mineralization

Adamera, attracted to the unexplored portions of the property, conducted detailed mapping, prospecting, sampling and geophysical surveying over the entire property. Approximately 800 metres (m) southwest of the Talisman Mine, Adamera identified an 800 by 1100m area with previously undocumented intermittent but widespread disseminated sulfide mineralization in gently dipping sedimentary rocks. Significant surface rock grab samples are listed below. Rock samples highlight areas of interest that warrant immediate follow up, including samples with 1000 g/t silver, 4.6% copper, 12.8% lead and 6.91% Zn.

Ref_No. Map Area Cu % Ag (g/t) Pb % Zn % Bi_ppm W_ppm 1 A 0.33 0.96 0 0.53 4.35 1.8 2 A 0.06 1.21 0 6.91 7.36 1.4 3 A 0.03 1.72 0 0.06 4.42 1.7 4 A 2.19 19.25 0 0.19 3.21 1.7 21 A 0.95 7.65 0 0.12 4.04 1.6 32 A 0.00 0.10 0 0.00 1 0 36 A 4.41 8.10 0.01 0.30 13 0 37 A 2.80 6.80 0 0.50 1 0 15 B 0.89 11.25 0.03 0.02 3.82 23.2 16 B 3.45 77.50 0.04 0.07 306 2.3 17 B 2.72 18.55 0 0.30 39.8 5.2 18 B 0.34 20.30 0 0.12 10.1 3.4 19 B 3.12 71.60 0.02 0.20 317 1.8 20 B 2.08 24.90 0 0.11 3.72 2.2 35 B 0.55 4.30 0 0.01 2 0 38 B 1.14 12.00 0 0.01 1 0 5 C 0.37 12.80 0.12 0.14 34.4 2.1 6 C 0.00 85.50 4.29 1.08 254 400 7 C 0.02 4.15 0.05 0.03 10.65 13.1 8 C 1.02 144.00 1.24 0.14 417 24.9 9 C 1.47 111.00 1.36 0.04 350 300 10 C 0.00 2.92 0.04 0.08 7.58 14.3 11 C 0.07 94.40 2.08 0.78 231 33 12 C 0.00 14.90 0.11 0.03 37.3 1.8 13 C 0.00 81.60 2.68 0.02 262 5.8 14 C 0.00 49.80 3.97 1.10 129 2600 25 C 0.05 142.00 6.35 3.35 447 500 27 C 0.73 55.70 0.44 0.01 133 200 29 C 0.06 138.00 0.79 0.11 413 0 30 C 0.00 31.40 1.09 0.14 79 166 31 C 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.00 1 0 34 C 0.00 1000 12.80 0.01 2830 200 22 D 3.71 33.30 0.04 6.56 286 80.5 23 D 0.22 4.96 0.03 1.37 101.5 10.1 24 D 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.01 0.23 0.12 26 E 0.22 147.00 1.32 0.02 434 2.1 28 E 0.05 2.30 0.04 0.01 4 0 33 F 4.60 55.90 0.21 0.14 29 0

Table 1. Surface rock grab sample results grouped by Map Area (See map below)

The sample locations are shown on the map below according to map areas A-F. Jim Ebisch, the geologist that conducted the mapping and prospecting on the Talisman property for Adamera, completed his master's degree dissertation on the Revett-Formation deposits in Belt Basin Rocks in Montana and recognized compelling similarities between the deposits in Montana and rocks at Talisman.

Mineralization on the property, south and west of the Talisman Mine occurs in a sedimentary sequence with quartzite, siltite and argillite resembling Revett-Formation style mineralization in Belt Basin rocks. Revett style deposits include the Rock Creek-Montanore and Troy deposits in Montana. Although Belt sequence rocks have not been identified this far to the northwest in historic literature, they have been identified at least as far west as Chewelah Washington approximately 50 miles south. Several historic mines near Chewelah produced copper/silver/lead/zinc from veins and disseminations in metamorphosed sedimentary rocks.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Geology and mineralized zones on Talisman property see table above for metal values for Map Areas A-E.

Evidence for stratabound mineralization at Talisman, similar to Revett-type stratabound disseminated sulfide deposits, is as follows:

Laterally extensive disseminated Cu/Ag/Pb/Zn sulfide assemblage

Probable multiple stacked horizons of mineralization

Possible metal zoning (copper/silver to north, lead/zinc/silver to south)

Evidence suggesting that the metasediments at Talisman belong to the Belt Basin stratigraphy is as follows:

Tabular stratigraphy of sedimentary rocks

Monotonous overall appearance

Amphibolite layers that are possible metamorphosed Purcell/Aldridge sills

The schematic conceptual model presented below in Figure 2 demonstrates the relationships between the various formations and mineralization anticipated on the Talisman Property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Schematic and conceptual cross-section for the Talisman property showing the two deposit styles

With current metal prices and the proximity to Teck's smelter in Trail, B.C. (95 km by highway distant), Adamera considers this a prospective early stage undrilled prospect. A recommended follow up program would include an airborne geophysical survey to outline massive to semi-massive sulfide mineralization. Drilling would follow.

Jim Ebisch (P.Geo.), a qualified person, has reviewed data related to the project.

