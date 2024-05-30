Panther Minerals Highlights The Fireweed Prospect, Boulder Creek Property And Lindsay Bottomer Joins Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE: PURR) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that Lindsay Bottomer has joined the Company's advisory board. Lindsay has over 45 years of experience in international exploration and development, most recently focused on epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold exploration in the American Cordillera and Central Asia. Lindsay has been a former officer or director of more than 20 public companies, including Entree Resources and Richfield Ventures. While with Entree he was closely involved in the discovery and definition drilling of both the Hugo North Extended and Heruga Cu-Au porphyry systems in the Oyu Tolgoi camp of Mongolia, and acquisition of the Ann Mason Cu porphyry deposit in Nevada. He was a founding director of Richfield Ventures which acquired and advanced the Blackwater gold deposit in BC prior to its sale to New Gold for approx. $500 million.

Panther Minerals is also excited to provide information on the "Fireweed Prospect," a uranium discovery made by Triex Minerals Inc., in 2006, located approximately 28 km northwest of the Boulder Creek Uranium deposit. The Fireweed mineralization was discovered in outcrop through the investigation of a strong radiometric anomaly detected by Triex's regional exploration program. The anomaly was visited in 2006, and four samples taken, with sample #95812 returning 0.82% U3O8 (6,950 ppm U) from "granitic, stained brick red by pervasive hematite, with specks of black mineral, likely pitchblende, forming about 2% of the sample" (Triex Internal Company Report - 2006 Report on Boulder Creek Property).

In 2007 Triex returned to the Fireweed Showing and completed 22 line-km of ground magnetic susceptibility and radiometric surveying, rock and soil sampling survey and prospecting. As reported in Triex First Quarter of Fiscal 2008 (Three Months Ended October 31, 2007):

"Twenty-one (21 ) rock samples collected from three main areas along the contact contain from 0.14% to 0.81% U308. These data confirm the 0.82% U308 value obtained from the single sample collected during a brief site visit in 2006. More than 300 sub-angular radioactive pebbles of silica-hematite rock have been identified from 130 mapped sites which cover an area of approximately 1,800 metres long east-west by 700 metres wide north-south…... A quick, first-pass drill test was done at Fireweed in September, … Five short drill holes were completed for a total of 267 metres. Overburden in four of five holes was only 1.5 metres thick. Quartz syenite is predominant and in all five holes there is lesser feldspar that locally reads 2 - 3 times background radioactivity. Brick red hematite-silica zones similar in appearance to the pebbles mapped on surface were observed in Hole 5 and were five times background radioactivity."

Based on the data reviewed to date, and as indicated in the Triex reports, the size and strength of the anomalies (airborne radiometric, ground radiometric, rock sampling, and soil geochemistry) at the Fireweed Prospect are much larger and stronger, than at the Boulder Creek deposit. The values from one season of sampling are very encouraging and represents another priority target for the Company. In addition, although at an early exploration stage, the Fireweed mineralization differs substantially from that at the Boulder Creek deposit.

"We are excited to provide additional information relating to the Fireweed prospect on our Boulder Creek project" stated Rob Birmingham, President of Panther Minerals. "Through our recent property expansion, adding in this portion of the project was crucial, as the previous discovery of mineralization offers a significant opportunity to add value to Panther."

Pinnacle Digest Agreement:

Panther Minerals Inc. has entered a content creation and online marketing service agreement dated May 30, 2024 (the "Pinnacle Digest Agreement") with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are business names of Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"). Maximus will produce and distribute via Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter, YouTube channel, and online advertising on Google platforms engaging video content (the "Content") about Panther Minerals, curated to highlight macro issues within the uranium industry and the Company's corporate developments and objectives.

Additionally, all the Company's news releases during the term of the marketing service agreement will be featured in Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter. Established over fifteen years ago, Pinnacle Digest's email newsletter is one of Canada's longest-running publications dedicated to speculators and the country's venture capital industry.

Panther Minerals Inc. will pay Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. a one-time fee of CDN$130,000 plus GST for the four-month marketing program listed above. Pinnacle Digest's website is PinnacleDigest.com, and its contact is Aaron Hoddinott at email support@pinnacledigest.com. Pinnacle Digest's office is located at 300 - 1550 5 St. SW Calgary, A.B. T2R 1K3 Canada.

Omi8 Communications Inc.:

Panther Minerals announces that it has entered into an agreement with Omni8 Communications Inc. DBA Omni8 Global (email: info@omni8global.com; address: 1075 West Georgia Street Vancouver BC V6E 3C9; phone: 1-855-575-7268) for marketing services to be provided by Omni8 beginning June 1st, 2024, for approximately two months or until budget exhaustion. Omni8 will utilize their online programs with the aim of increasing investor awareness and interest in the Company as well as attracting potential new investors through various online platforms and methods of engagement in consideration for a payment of $120,000 for a two-month term starting June 1st, 2024. Omni8 does not have any prior relationship with the Company and the Company and Omni8 deal is at arm's length.

Omni8 is a content focused digital marketing agency that strives to think outside the box. Omni8 are experts in branding, messaging, digital marketing, and content creation. Omni8's model combines the art of public company communications with the science of digital marketing.

The services will include helping Panther Minerals develop a corporate marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, help coordinate marketing, news flow and events, making introductions to Omni8's network of media contacts, internet and social media marketers and other such providers, as well as to assist with various other public relations efforts.

The services provided will be facilitated by way of digital venues such as programmatic digital marketing, social media marketing, select television broadcasts and radio advertising, email marketing, influencer outreach and placement of related marketing content on public websites.

About the Boulder Creek Uranium Property

The Property is located on Alaska's Seward Peninsula in northwestern Alaska and hosts the Boulder Creek uranium deposit within Tertiary-aged sandstones peripheral to a Late Cretaceous alkalic quartz monzonite intrusion.

Discovered in 1977 by means of airborne radiometric data by Chevron, Boulder Creek is the most northerly known sandstone-type uranium property in the world. First explored by Houston Oil & Minerals between 1978 and 1981, completing 52 core holes (3,463 m) and about 60 m of near-surface split-tube sampling in 21 holes, Boulder Creek has a historic resource estimate (non-National Instrument 43-101 compliant) of one million pounds U308 at an average grade of 0.27 per cent and average thickness of three metres and depth of mineralization from surface to 120 metres.

The foregoing is a historical estimate made prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101, nor does it use the categories of mineral resources set forth in NI 43-101; however, with the limited information available to the company at this time, it is not able to provide an explanation of the differences. While the company considers the historic estimate to provide information as to the historical exploration on the property, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimate should not be relied upon.

The project was most recently explored by Triex Mineral Corp. between 2006 and 2008. Triex conducted soil and bio-geochemical surveys on the prospect, along with surface prospecting and airborne radiometric surveys and completed 22 core holes (2,217 m).

Some of the exploration information presented herein includes historical data developed by previous operators of the property. The company is providing these historical data for informational purposes only and gives no assurance as to their reliability and relevance to the company's proposed exploration program at the property. A qualified person has not verified the historical data. The company has not completed any quality assurance program or applied quality control measures to the historical data. Accordingly, the historical data should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Lindsay Bottomer, PGeo. Mr. Bottomer is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is a consultant for the company.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its North American project portfolio. The acquisition of the Boulder Creek option reflects the company's continuing intention of pursuing advanced, high-quality prospective uranium projects that can be readily worked on and efficiently explored in a timely manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the exercise of the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Property, including the timing thereof, if at all; the payment of the NSR and the Advanced Royalty Payments, and the Buy-Down Right including the timing thereof, if at all; and the Company's expected benefits and opportunities which will arise from the acquisition of the Property and results of operations, and the expected financial performance of the Company. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

