CMC Metals Ltd. Plans to Initiate Studies to Examine the Viability of Utilizing Dense Media Separation or Ore Sorting Technologies for the Silver Hart Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(FRA:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company hopes to soon initiate studies to examine the viability of utilizing dense media separation or ore sorting technologies at the Silver Hart Project.

Dense Media Separation ("DMS") has emerged as a powerful mineral processing technique as it enables the separation of minerals based on their specific gravity, offering a highly efficient method to pre-concentrate valuable minerals while discarding unwanted gangue materials. This separation process occurs through the use of heavy liquids with specific densities, setting the stage for a wide range of applications across various mining sectors. As mining companies adopt DMS and similar technologies, they contribute to a more sustainable and responsible mining industry.

Ore sorting has been proven to provide both economic and environmental benefits to mining projects, while increasing the overall efficiency and productivity of the mineral processing system.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman of the Company noted "Our Company remains committed to examining all options to establish operations at the Silver Hart Project. We also look forward to initiating discussions with First Nations regarding this project concept to examine partnership opportunities."

Mr. Kevin Brewer, P.Geo. and President and CEO of the Company noted that "We are in the process of identifying experts to undertake studies on the viability of using DMS and ore sorting technologies."

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silverknife and Amy projects (British Columbia) and the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon). Our other polymetallic projects include Bridal Veil (Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

