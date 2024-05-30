Royal Road Minerals Advances Exploration at Jabal Sahabiyah Project in Saudi Arabia

CEO Tim Coughlin joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provide an update on the company's exploration activities at the Jabal Sahabiyah project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The underlying rights to Jabal Sahabiyah are held by Royal Road Arabia, a joint venture betweenand MIDU Company Limited, each holding a 50% stake. The Jabal Sahabiyah Exploration tender covers three contiguous Exploration Licenses, encompassing approximately 284 square kilometers.Coughlin shared that the initial detailed fieldwork at Jabal Sahabiyah has concentrated on two exposed polymetallic gossans, Jabal Muwayqirah and Hanash North. These gossans were first identified in the 1970s and were initially assessed for their potential to host zinc mineralization. Historical work by Riofinex included geological mapping, soil sampling, and limited shallow open-hole percussion drilling. Geochemical analyses from this work indicated the presence of zinc, copper, lead, and silver.At the Hanash North target, ongoing rock-chip and soil sampling have revealed that the fold geometry suggests repeated mineralization, which is exposed again at the southwestern gossan area and concealed under shallow cover towards the east. This finding is significant as it indicates the potential for extensive mineralization beyond what is currently exposed.To advance the project,plans to conduct more structural mapping at Jabal Sahabiyah. This will be supported by the use of advanced technologies, including a drone-borne hyperspectral scanner, magnetometer, and radiometer. Additionally, the company will carry out grid-based auger soil sampling across both gossan areas. These efforts aim to identify targets for drill-testing before the end of 2024.Coughlin emphasized the importance of these exploration activities in understanding the full potential of the Jabal Sahabiyah project. The company is focused on systematically evaluating the mineralization to delineate viable drilling targets and ultimately expand the resource base. The use of modern exploration techniques and technologies will enhance the precision and efficiency of these efforts.In conclusion,' ongoing exploration at the Jabal Sahabiyah project represents a significant step towards unlocking the potential of this promising mineral asset. With a comprehensive fieldwork plan and the integration of advanced exploration tools, the company is well-positioned to make substantial progress in the coming year. The successful identification of drill targets and subsequent drilling will be crucial in advancing the project and creating value for shareholdersProactive North America+1 604-688-8158na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.comView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/royal-road-minerals-advances-exploration-at-jabal-sahabiyah-project-in-saudi-arabia-144885209