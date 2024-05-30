Nemesia Sarl Acquires Shares Of Faraday Copper Corp.

LUXEMBOURG, May 30, 2024 - Nemesia S.à.r.l, "(Nemesia") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l (Zebra), two companies controlled by trusts settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin and as such joint actors, both of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, announced today that on May 30, 2024, Nemesia acquired an aggregate of 12,500,000 common shares of Faraday Copper Corp. ("FARADAY" or "the COMPANY" - TSX "FDY - OTCQX: "CPPKF") at a price of Cdn$0.80 per common share for a total of Cdn$10,000,000.--. The shares were acquired in an Offering through a "Bought Deal" financing by Faraday announced in its press release dated May 22, 2024 under an Accredited Investor Prospectus Exemption under applicable securities legislation.

Nemesia held no shares of the Company and because of this acquisition, Nemesia now holds 12,500,000 common shares or approximately 6.09% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Faraday and Zebra continues to hold 11,625,000 common shares or approximately 5.66% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Faraday. Collectively, the two companies, fully owned by the same trusts, now hold a total of 24'125'000 common shares or approximately 11.75% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Faraday post-closing. Considering the 1,125,000 Share purchase warrants held by Zebra the current holdings represent a total of 11.69% on a fully diluted basis.

Nemesia and Zebra are joint actors with respect to their common shares of Faraday Copper and acquired the common shares of Faraday for investment purposes. Each of Nemesia and Zebra may from time to time make future investments in or dispose of common shares of the Company depending upon the business and prospects of Faraday and depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 may be obtained from Sandy Kansky, 1-604-806-3574.

