Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of C$75M Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2024 - May 31, 2024 - Sydney, Australia

Highlights:

Patriot is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Flow-Through Offering at a price of C$14.54 per share to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors for gross proceeds of approximately C$75M.

Proceeds raised from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Company's Corvette Property.

The capital raising was significantly oversubscribed with strong support from existing and new shareholders.

Settlement on the ASX is anticipated to occur on June 4, 2024 (Sydney, Australia time) at which time 4,607,147 of the Flow-Through Shares will have been converted to 46,071,470 Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") which will trade on the ASX.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to advise that, further to its news release issued on May 21, 2024 (Vancouver, BC, Canada) / May 22, 2024 (Sydney, Australia), it has successfully completed the Flow-Through Offering of 5,159,959 Flow-Through Shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$14.54 per share to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors for gross proceeds of approximately C$75M. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to fund exploration on the Company's Corvette Property. Capitalized terms in this news release not otherwise defined have the meaning provided in the news release of May 21, 2024 - please refer to that release for more details about the Flow-Through Offering and the subsequent secondary sales through the CDI Block Trade and the Shares Block Trade. The Flow-Through Offering was facilitated by PearTree Securities Inc.

Settlement in Australia is anticipated to occur on June 4, 2024 (Sydney, Australia time) at which time 4,607,147 of the Flow-Through Shares will have been converted to 46,071,470 Chess Depositary Interests ("CDIs") which trade on the ASX. Investors receiving CDIs are unable to convert their CDIs into common shares of the Company for the purpose of trading such shares in Canada until four (4) months have elapsed from the settlement date. The 552,812 Flow-Through Shares that are not converted to CDIs will be subject to a four (4) month statutory hold period.

For the subsequent secondary sales through the CDI Block Trade and the Shares Block Trade, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Argonaut Securities Pty Limited are acting as Australian joint lead managers on the transaction on behalf of a syndicate that includes Bell Potter Securities Ltd. and Foster Stockbroking as Australian co-mangers, and Raymond James Ltd. is acting as international joint-lead manager on the transaction on behalf of a syndicate of Canadian agents including BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred1 and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remains to be assessed.

1 The CV5 mineral resource estimate (109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li 2 O with effective date of June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23-190). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279-8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company's continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

