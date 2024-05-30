Menü Artikel
Osisko Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

30.05.2024  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK "Osisko" or the "Corporation") announces the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 262,117,077 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 70.911% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and the board of directors of the Corporation was authorized to fix their remuneration; and
(ii) all of the management nominees were elected to the board of directors of the Corporation to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed (details in table below); and

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

 Voted For Voted Withhold
(#) (%) (#) (%)
John Burzynski 231,099,633 97.048% 7,030,789 2.952%
José Vizquerra Benavides 221,827,725 93.154% 16,302,697 6.846%
Patrick F.N. Anderson 233,240,304 97.946% 4,890,118 2.054%
Keith McKay 135,555,520 56.925% 102,574,902 43.075%
Amy Satov 132,496,091 55.640% 105,634,331 44.360%
Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 135,823,141 57.037% 102,307,281 42.963%
Andrée St-Germain 230,215,991 96.676% 7,914,431 3.324%
Cathy Singer 235,620,007 98.946% 2,510,415 1.054%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko's issuer profile.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

For further information please contact:

John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653



