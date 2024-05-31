Kincora announces change to the board and issuance of options

Ray Nadarajah transitions to an advisor, stands down from the Board

Issuance of incentive stock options

MELBOURNE, May 31, 2024 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC), Kincora or the Company) advises that non-executive director Ray Nadarajah has transitioned to an advisory role having stood down from the Board.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 24.5 million incentive stock options (the Options) to certain board, senior management, and advisors of Kincora (the Optionees). Each option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a Common Share) at an exercise price of A$0.075 per Common Share with expiry 2 years following the date of grant.

Chair, Cameron McRae, and President & CEO, Sam Spring, commented:

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank Ray for his 6 years of service and meaningful contributions to the Board. We look forward to his continued strategic thinking, global network and value add to Kincora as an ongoing advisor.

The issuance of new stock options follows all prior incentive options to the Board, senior management and advisors having lapsed, utilising capacity provided for by shareholders at the last AGM, and, seeks to align interests of key team members reducing cash costs to the Company and to creating shareholder value going forward."

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Ltd. (ARBN 645 457 763)

Forward-Looking Statements

