SRQ Resources to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on June 3, 2024

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2024 / SRQ Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRQ) ("SRQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow to discuss the encouraging Ni-Cu results from its recent drilling campaign on the newly discovered Ultramafic Magmatic ("UM") intrusive complex at its Lac Brulé project in Quebec, Canada.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, SRQ's President & CEO, will present the results from SRQ's May 28, 2024 press release in addition to its 2024 follow-up exploration plans during a live virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by Renmark Financial on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. EDT. Investors and interested parties are invited to register here using the latest version of Google Chrome: Access to a replay of the event will be available on the SRQ website or on Renmark Financial's website at www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

The drilling program comprised 11 drill holes for 3,015 metres ("m") and was conducted between April 19 and May 05, 2024, using existing access. Assay results are pending.

Highlights from May 28, 2024 news release (consult the full news release here):

Results from the Phase III 10-hole program for 2,064m at the Gossan Zone: Confirmed continuity over a 550m strike

Phase III 1 hole - discovery of "Target 900", a significant, highly prospective new geological structure: Located 6 km from the Gossan Zone At the heart of a 3.5 km x 1.7 km exceptionally strong gravity anomaly Intersected 735m of continuous UM intrusive pyroxenite Potential near-miss scenario



Lac Brulé Project

SRQ's discoveries are being made on its 100%-owned Lac Brulé property located 50 km north-west of the former Renzy nickel-copper mine in the Upper Laurentian region of Quebec and a five-hour drive from Montreal. The former Renzy mine operated from 1969 to 1972. UM intrusive bodies host mineralisation at both the Renzy mine and at Lac Brulé. Both sites present several striking similarities including mineralogy, petrology and timing of emplacement.

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, Ph. D geology, P. Geo and President and CEO of SRQ Resources, and a 'Qualified Person', as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About SRQ Resources Inc.

SRQ is a Canadian base metals company exploring for nickel. copper and platinum in the province of Québec. A near-surface Ni-Cu project. Lac Brulé is located on a 288 km² virgin exploration property at a five-hour drive from Montréal. The project's prospectivity for base metals has been confirmed by geological mapping. the presence of a surface gossan. and geophysical surveys. The presence of the historic Renzy Ni-Cu mine located 50 kilometers to the south-east and at the heart of the large regional pattern further adds to the area's mineral exploration appeal. For more information about SRQ. please visit SRQ's website at www.srqexploration.com/.

Contact Information:

Marc-Antoine Audet. President and CEO

ceo@srqexploration.com

Tel: (514) 726-4158

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone:

bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com/

Forward-Looking Statements and Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information characterized by terms such as "will", could", "expect", "estimate", "evidence", "potential", "appears", "seems", "suggest", are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; assumptions relating to the trading price of the Company's common shares; the ability of the Company to convert resources in reserves, its ability to see through the next phase of development on any project, its ability to produce a pre-feasibility study or a feasibility study regarding any project, its ability to execute on its development plans in terms of metallurgy or exploration, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and forward-looking information made by or expressed on behalf of the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

