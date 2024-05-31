VR receives shareholder approval for Hecla-Kilmer transaction; closing expected in June

May 31, 2024 - Vancouver, B.C. - VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VRR), (FSE: 5VR); (OTCQB: VRRCF),( the "Company", or "VR"), announces that further to the Company's news releases of March 11, 2024, and April 26, 2024, wherein the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Neotech Metals Corp. ("Neotech") effective March 8, 2024 (the "Agreement"), and subsequently amended on April 23, 2024 (the "Amendment Letter" and collectively the "Amended Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell to Neotech its 100% interest in the Hecla-Kilmer REE mineral property located in Ontario (the "Transaction"), the Company wishes to advise it has received shareholder approval at its Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") held today, May 31, 2024, with 99.7% of the votes cast at the EGM in favour of the Transaction.

The Company will now proceed to file for final acceptance of the Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange, and upon receipt complete the Transaction with Neotech as outlined in the Amended Agreement.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances large-scale, blue-sky opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. The Company has also made Canada's newest diamond discovery in northern Ontario, and controls a new field of kimberlite targets around it. VR applies modern exploration technologies and leverages in-house experience and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint mineral systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is well-financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

