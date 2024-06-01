Adamera to Seek Shareholder Approval on a Share Consolidation

Vancouver - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) proposes to proceed with a share consolidation on the basis of ten (10) existing shares to one (1) new common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company will be seeking shareholders approval of the Consolidation at its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on June 5, 2024.

If the Consolidation is approved, the Company's issued share capital will be reduced from 238,302,928 shares to approximately 23,830,293 shares.

Upon completion of the Consolidation, Adamera will pursue certain financing options available to the Company. This is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

