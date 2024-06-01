American Salars Closes Private Placement

0.1Vancouver - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("American Salars" or the "Company") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") which raised gross proceeds of $580,000. The Company issued 2,900,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one half of one whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") with each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of an additional common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a twelve-month period. The Company also paid finders fees of 10% cash totalling $43,100 and issued 215,000 Warrants to eligible finders. The securities are subject to a four months and one day hold period. The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. Its flagship project is the Candela II Salar Project in Argentina which features a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

