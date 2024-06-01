MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2024 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") today announced that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the "Registration Statement"), and has become effective under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.



The Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement will allow the Company to offer up to U.S.$250 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. In order to maintain financial flexibility, and consistent with past practice, the Company has historically maintained a base shelf prospectus. The Company has no present intention to offer Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.

Securities may be offered under the Final Shelf Prospectus (and corresponding Registration Statement) separately or together, offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, if any, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement pertaining to such offering to be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.

Copies of the Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at 770 - 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2V6, telephone (604) 630-1399 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About MAG Silver Corp.

MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo Plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

