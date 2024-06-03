Eagle Royalties Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CRANBROOK, June 3, 2024 - Eagle Royalties Ltd. ("ER.CN":CSE, or "Eagle Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Norm Jordan as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Glen J. Diduck who is retiring effective May 31st. Mr. Jordan has over 20 years' experience with public company finances and currently serves as Controller of Eagle Royalties since its inception in November, 2022. Mr. Jordan also holds the position of Controller for Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and has managed its affairs since 2004.

Mr. Jordan obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1978 from Michigan Technological University. Prior to joining Eagle Plains, he was employed at BDO Dunwoody, a public accounting firm, where he worked for 20 years.

The board and management of Eagle Royalties would like to wish Mr. Diduck the best in his well-earned retirement. Glen has served Eagle Royalties since it was formed as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains in late 2022 and played an instrumental role in successfully navigating the merger with 1386884 BC and completing the plan of arrangement which saw its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in May, 2023. His hard work, depth of knowledge, support, loyalty and encouragement will be missed.

Mr. Diduck will continue to provide ongoing financial advice and support to the Company and has agreed to serve on the Advisory Board.

