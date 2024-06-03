Electric Metals (USA) Limited Further Strengthens its Board of Directors

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 - Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Quinton Hennigh and Mr. Tyson Hall will stand for election as directors at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting to be held on June 26, 2024 at 12 noon EST (the "Meeting"), along with incumbents Brian Savage (also CEO), Dr. Henry Sandri, John Kutkevicius, Megan McElwain and Steve Durbin.

"We are extremely pleased that Dr. Hennigh and Mr. Hall have agreed to join our board," said Oliver Lennox-King, Chair of EML. "The expansion of the EML board reflects the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company as we further advance the Emily Project, for which we have just filed an updated NI43-101 technical report. Their disparate knowledge, experience and technical, operational and financial acumen will be a strong complement to our Company."

Mr. Lennox-King has determined not to stand for re-election at the Meeting. Brian Savage, CEO & Director remarked "on behalf of the entire board we would like to thank Oliver for his steady guidance and strong support of EML. We wish him all the best in the future."

Dr. Quinton Hennigh is an internationally-renowned economic geologist, with over 25 years of exploration experience and expertise with major gold mining companies such as Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Limited, and Newmont Mining Corporation where he last served as senior research geologist in 2007. He has since made a number of significant gold discoveries for Canadian exploration companies such as the 5 million oz. Springpole alkaline gold deposit near Red Lake, Ontario, for Gold Canyon Resources. He is currently CEO of privately held San Cristobal Mining Inc., Chairman and President of Novo Resources Corporation, which he helped start in 2010 and an adviser to Eskay Mining Corp. and Lion One Metals Ltd. Dr. Hennigh holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri, and M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in geology and geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a member (P.Geo.) of the Society of Economic Geologists, the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America. He is currently CEO of private miner, San Cristobal Mining Inc.

Mr. Tyson Hall brings more than 20 years of global experience and a decade of executive leadership in specialty chemicals, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and start-ups. He has experience in technical development, manufacturing, and P&L management. He has led organizations as large as 10,000 employees with full P&L responsibility for businesses comprising more than $3 Billion per year in sales. Mr. Hall has served on the global leadership teams of two publicly traded companies. Most recently he served as COO of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: FEAM) and previously as a member of the global leadership team of Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) with responsibility for a multi-billion dollar business. He is listed as an inventor or coinventor on 5 US patents, holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas, and an MBA from the Sam Walton School of Business.

The materials for use in connection with the Meeting have been filed on www.SEDARPLUS.ca under the Company's profile. Shareholders are encouraged to review the materials and vote their proxy in advance of the Meeting. Shareholders with voting rights at the Corporation's next annual meeting following the Meeting to be held in 2025 who wish to submit a proposal to be debated during that meeting must submit their proposals to the Corporation in the period from February 4, 2025 to no later than April 8, 2025.

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports - Resource Estimates. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products to supply the North American electric vehicle battery, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders.

