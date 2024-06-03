Jervois and GTP sign MOU for U.S. Cobalt Refinery

Jervois and Global Tungsten Powders ("GTP") sign a non - (Australia) Jervois Global Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises that it has entered into a non-binding explorative memorandum of understanding with Global Tungsten & Powders LLC ("GTP") to jointly evaluate GTP making a minority equity investment in Jervois' proposed U.S. cobalt refinery.

Jervois has recommenced work on its previously announced and well-advanced bankable feasibility study ("BFS") for a United States ("U.S.") cobalt refinery, after pausing activity starting 26 April 2024. The U.S. cobalt refinery BFS is being conducted with AFRY USA LLC ("AFRY") with annual capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of cobalt in sulphate form, suitable for electric vehicles. The facility is expected to supply sufficient cobalt for approximately 1.2 million electric vehicles per annum. The cobalt refinery BFS is fully refundable through the existing U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III funding agreement. The pause in BFS work was occasioned by a DoD request to stop work under the funding agreement, which has now been lifted.

GTP is an existing cobalt customer of Jervois, and is expected to provide recycling feedstock for the U.S. refinery as part of its potential equity investment. In addition, Jervois' U.S. cobalt refinery could potentially be co-located at GTP's existing facilities in Towanda, Pennsylvania. Jervois' two short listed sites are in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Jervois has submitted an application to the Department of Energy ("DOE") advanced technology vehicle manufacturing loan ("ATVM") programme to finance its U.S. cobalt refinery (see Jervois ASX announcement dated 24 April 2023, "Jervois submits an ATVM loan application to the DOE"). Jervois believes its U.S. cobalt refinery would become a critical part of future American critical mineral supply chain resilience and independence from China. Jervois is experiencing increasing demand for foreign entity of concern compliant cobalt sulphate, as required under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act for U.S. sold EVs to be eligible for buyer rebates.

About Global Tungsten & Powders ("GTP")

With over 75 years of experience, GTP is a leading Western supplier of high-quality tungsten and tungsten carbide powders. GTP also processes tungsten heavy alloy ("WHA") powders to finished components for the aerospace and defense industries. In Towanda, Pennsylvania, GTP produces ammonium paratungstate ("APT"), tungsten oxide, tungsten metal powder ("WMP"), Tungsten Carbide ("WC"), ready-to-press grade ("RTP") powder, and semi-finished and finished parts and components. GTP operates two manufacturing facilities in Europe: in Finland GTP Tikomet produces recycled tungsten carbide-cobalt powders utilizing the zinc process; and in Luxembourg GTP manufactures tungsten metal powders and tungsten carbide.

On behalf of Jervois Global Ltd.

Bryce Crocker, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: Alicia Brown Group Manager - External Affairs Jervois Global alicia.brown@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "expected" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the timing of the BFS, the outcome of the BFS, potential location for the U.S. cobalt refinery, potential investment by GTP, potential loan funding from the DoE and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent Jervois' current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Jervois, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Jervois does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.