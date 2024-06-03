Cantex Commences Drilling On Its North Rackla Copper-gold, Germanium And Base Metal Project In The Yukon And Announces $1.1 Million Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES./

KELOWNA, June 3, 2024 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (OTCQB: CTXDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its North Rackla project, Yukon. It has also arranged a one million one hundred thousand dollar non-brokered private placement.

North Rackla Drilling

Drilling has now commenced on the Copper Project on the western side of the Company's North Rackla property. Previous drilling on this project intersected 2.5 metres of 3.93% copper including 1 metre of 7.32% copper (see news release of April 13, 2023).

The Offering

Cantex is pleased to report that two strategic investors are committed to an investment of $1,100,000. Dr. Charles Fipke, the Company's largest shareholder and Chairman, is investing $1,000,000. Crescat Capital LLC, who commenced building a position in Cantex in late 2023 (see release dated September 20, 2023) is investing $100,000.

The Offering will be comprised of 9,166,666 common shares at a price of $0.12 per common share. The common shares will be subject to a 4 month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

0974052 B.C. Ltd. ("BC Ltd"), a company over which Dr. Charles Fipke, the Chairman and a control person of the Company exercises control and direction over, will be subscribing for 8,333,333 Shares for a total subscription price of $1,000,000. BC Ltd acquired the Shares for investment purposes. The Offering and the acceptance of the subscription by BC Ltd was approved by unanimous resolution of the board of directors of the Company with Dr. Fipke declaring his interest in the resolution and abstaining from voting. There was no formal valuation of the Company done in connection with the Offering nor has there been such a formal valuation in the past 24 months. The Company relied upon the exemptions contained in Section 5.5(b) and 5.7(b), of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") to avoid the formal valuation and shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. For the purposes of Section 5.5(b), the Company does not have any securities listed on any of the stock exchanges set out in Section 5.5(b) and for the purposes of Section 5.7(b) the exemption was available as the consideration paid for the Units subscribed for by BC Ltd was less than $2,500,000.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used, along with the proceeds of the $3 million dollar financing completed in January 2024, to fund the drill program on the Company's North Rackla project in the Yukon. As noted above, drilling has just started at the copper target and in two weeks drilling will commence on the Massive Sulphide project where high-grade germanium-silver-lead-zinc mineralization has been discovered. Gold targets are also being evaluated for the summer's drill program.

About Cantex

Cantex is focused on its 100% owned 20,000 hectare North Rackla Project located 150 kilometers northeast of the town of Mayo in the Yukon Territory, Canada where high-grade massive sulphide mineralization has been discovered. Over 60,000 meters of drilling has defined high grade silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization over 2.3 kilometers of strike length and 700 meters depth. The mineralization remains open along strike and to depth. The Company is led by Dr. Charles Fipke, C.M., the founder of Ekati, Canada's first diamond mine.

The technical information and results reported here have been reviewed by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

Chad Ulansky

President and CEO

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the private placement. Further, any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.