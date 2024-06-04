Eastfield Resources Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, June 3, 2024 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ETF) ("Eastfield" or the "Company ") announces that it intends to raise up to $150,000 by way of a non-brokered unit private placements (the "Placement") at a price of $0.025 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from closing.

The Placement will be non-brokered; however, the Company may pay finder's fees in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Placement is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSX-V acceptance.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of the Placement.

The proceeds will be used by the Company to finance an exploration program at its 100% owned Zymo Project and for general working capital.

The securities issued pursuant to this Placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA.

CFO and Director

Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.