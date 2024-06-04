Verde highlights potential to reduce the carbon footprint of Brazil's biofuel supply chain

SINGAPORE, June 04, 2024 - Verde AgriTech Ltd. (TSX: "NPK") ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its potassium multinutrient specialty fertilizer, K Forte® (the "Product"), has a significantly lower carbon footprint than traditional potassium chloride ("KCl") fertilizer, according to the calculation tool developed by the Brazilian government, RenovaCalc. The emission factor in Renovacalc applied to Potassium Chloride, with 60% K 2 O mass content, is set at 0.455 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per ton of K 2 O ("t CO 2 e/t K 2 O"), sourced from the Ecoinvent database.1 Following Renovacalc's criteria and based on K Forte®'s Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA"), the emission factor of the Product is set at 0.0655 t CO2e/t K 2 O.2,3 Therefore, the substitution of KCl fertilizer with Verde's Product results in a reduction in emissions of 0.39 t CO2e/t K 2 O, which represents an 85.6% reduction of the carbon footprint for K 2 O within sugarcane and corn ethanol production in Brazil.



Brazil has approximately 3.3 million hectares of sugarcane crops and 1.1 million hectares of corn dedicated to biofuels.4 It takes 20 kg of the Product per ton of sugarcane and 10 kg of the Product per ton of corn, to replace KCl in K 2 O supply.

"Brazil's dependence on potash imports, primarily from Canada, Russia, and Belarus, which account for over 95% of its total consumption, has significant environmental impacts. Given that agriculture contributes about 10-12% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, the need for mitigation initiatives within corporate value chains is critical.5 Our Product not only provides a high-quality source of potash and other nutrients but also enhances soil biodiversity due to its salinity and chloride-free properties. In addition, the replacement of KCl with K Forte® in biofuel agricultural production could significantly contribute to a more environmentally responsible supply chain", stated Cristiano Veloso, Verde's Founder and CEO.

The substitution of KCl fertilizer with Verde's Product results in immediate carbon reductions and thus bolsters Verde's sales value proposition, potentially strengthening Product sales among farmers who track their emissions to meet decarbonization goals.

BRAZILIAN NATIONAL BIOFUELS POLICY AND RENOVACALC PARAMETERS

The Brazilian National Biofuels Policy ("RenovaBio") is a federal government initiative formally established by Law 13.576/2017.6 RenovaBio aims to support Brazil's commitments under the Paris Agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The program focuses on enhancing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the production, marketing, and use of biofuels through lifecycle assessment mechanisms. Additionally, it seeks to promote the expansion of biofuel production and use within Brazil's energy matrix, ensuring a consistent fuel supply.

RenovaBio's guiding principle for achieving its objectives is to incentivize fuels that have a lesser impact on global warming, specifically those that result in lower lifecycle greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, such as biofuels.

The policy operates through the following steps:7

Establishing of long-term national goals (over 10 years) for reducing GHG emissions in the Brazilian fuel matrix, Breaking down of these national targets into individual mandatory targets for fuel producers, Assessing the performance of fuel producers through RenovaCalc. The tool employs an attributional approach for the lifecycle assessment (LCA) of biofuels, encapsulating the "well-to-wheel" scope which assesses the environmental impact from fuel extraction to its end use in vehicle propulsion. The tool utilizes inventory data from the Ecoinvent v.3.1 database for upstream agricultural processes, prioritizing inventories specific to Brazil (BR), global averages (GLO), and, when unavailable, data from the 'Rest of the World' (RoW), which is an exact copy of the GLO dataset with adjusted uncertainty. For biofuel distribution and usage, RenovaCalc relies on official and sectoral statistics and a tool for estimating greenhouse gases for intersectoral sources. With these inputs, RenovaCalc calculates the carbon intensity (CI) of produced biofuels using standardized lifecycle emission factors. Translating biofuels's carbon intensity into an Environmental Efficiency Score ("EES"). Certifying fuel production based on each producer's EES, leading to the generation of Biofuel Decarbonization Credit Certificates ("CBIOs" from the Portuguese "Créditos de Descarbonização de Biocombustíveis"), awarded to producers of renewable biofuels based on the volume of production and the sustainability of their processes. CBIOs are digital financial securities held by financial institutions authorized by the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP"), representing the reduction of one ton of carbon dioxide emissions, verified by RenovaCalc through each fuel's lifecycle analysis. These certificates can then be sold in the financial market, primarily to fossil fuel distributors who are mandated under Brazilian law to offset a portion of their carbon emissions by purchasing CBIOs.8 This certification is conducted by auditors accredited by the ANP.

Based on Brazil's potash consumption for sugarcane and corn for ethanol production, the use of K Forte® as a potash source could potentially avoid the emission of up to 300,429 tons of CO 2 per year,9 due to the reduction in emissions associated with KCl production from 350,912 tons of CO 2 to 50,483 tons associated with K Forte® production. Given the average price of CBIOs in the last 6 months, at C$28.20,10 this substitution could generate the equivalent to C$8.5 million in CBIOs annually.11

Replacing KCl with the Product in a standard biofuel production plant12 would result in an approximate 0.8% increase in the Environmental Efficiency Score of the production chain.

"The potential annual avoidance of CO 2 emissions is equivalent to taking approximately 65,000 cars off the road for an entire year,13 or the amount of CO 2 absorbed by approximately 5 million tree seedlings grown over ten years. This represents a tremendous impact," commented Mr Veloso.

BRAZILIAN AGRIBUSINESS DECARBONIZATION

Decarbonization in agriculture is becoming an ever more relevant topic. Brazil is advancing its agenda for reducing GHG from agriculture through the "Adaptation and Low Carbon Emission Plan in Agriculture - ABC+" (2020-2030). This initiative is designed to support Brazil's commitment to the Paris Agreement by facilitating climate change adaptation and promoting sustainable landscape management.14

Energy agriculture presents a pivotal opportunity to transform Brazilian agribusiness as global economic growth fuels increased energy demand. Ethanol and biodiesel, as alternatives to fossil fuel energy, are gaining traction. Produced from renewable resources such as sugarcane and forest biomass, these biofuels are a step towards sustainability. Sugarcane ethanol, noted for its exceptionally low carbon footprint, contributes significantly to Brazil's renewable energy matrix-accounting for 15.4% of the national energy matrix or 32% of all domestically offered renewable energy. This places Brazil (47.4%) well above the global average (14.1%) and the OECD developed countries (11.5%) in the adoption of clean and renewable energy. The sugarcane energy chain alone generates over US$100 billion in gross value, contributing roughly US$40 billion to Brazil's GDP, equivalent to about 2% of the national GDP.15

In Brazil, a 27% ethanol blend in gasoline has been legally mandated since 2015, making the country the world's second-largest ethanol producer. Ethanol, derived from both sugarcane and corn, can be used either in its hydrated form or mixed with gasoline (anhydrous ethanol), significantly aiding environmental preservation and air quality improvement by reducing GHG emissions by up to 90% compared to gasoline.16

RenovaBio sets annual decarbonization targets for the fuel sector to boost biofuel production and use in the nation's transport energy matrix. By 2030, RenovaBio aims to achieve more than a 10% reduction in GHG emissions within the Brazilian transport sector, significantly contributing to the national commitment of a 43% total GHG emission reduction.17

Internationally, similar initiatives to RenovaBio, such as the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) of the California government and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Union, have demonstrated success and longevity, with over a decade of implementation.

