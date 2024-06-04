Drilling at Cuprite Gold Project Returns Multiple Gold Intercepts Including 6.10 Meters Grading 0.74 g/t Au and 14.75 g/t Ag

Vancouver, June 4, 2024 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its inaugural drill program on the Cuprite Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane gold trend.

The Company completed 5 holes totaling approximately 3,100 meters of reverse circulation drilling on the Cuprite Gold Project.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t SKP24-001 362.71 374.90 12.19 0.46 10.10 including 364.24 370.33 6.10 0.74 14.75 SKP24-002 No Significant Intercepts SKP24-003 271.27 275.84 4.57 0.17 1.97 and 475.49 480.06 4.57 0.14 0.93 SKP24-004 397.76 403.86 6.10 0.21 4.15 and 419.10 425.20 6.10 0.17 2.23 SKP24-005 364.24 365.76 1.52 0.11 1.10 and 425.20 426.72 1.52 0.16 1.10 and 475.49 484.63 9.14 0.19 5.95 incl 478.54 483.11 4.57 0.29 9.13 and 531.88 536.45 4.57 0.20 2.00 and 553.21 554.74 1.52 0.21 1.90 and 560.83 569.98 9.14 0.17 2.00

Length reported above is sample length, it is too early to estimate true thickness of mineralization. SKP24-005 was terminated in mineralization.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint said, "Gold and silver assay results from this first drill program are encouraging. Reportable gold-silver mineralization in four of the five holes over a distance of approximately 1,600 meters is coincident with the extensive surface mercury anomaly and the geophysical work the company has completed. These results confirm the potential of this epithermal system to host higher grade mineralization. Next steps will be to use the RC chips to map clay alteration in the 3rd dimension, further refining the targets for a potential next phase of drilling targeting higher grade mineralization perhaps associated with feeder structures on the property."





Figure 1: Cuprite Gold Project Drillhole Locations, Hg Soil Anomaly and Structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5044/211584_1ee45e4e849fc9e5_002full.jpg

Drilling Discussion:

Gold was encountered in four of five holes completed on the Cuprite Gold Project. Mineralization was a combination of oxide and sulphide gold, likely controlled by structures. Based on associated elements, mineralization appears to be caused by a low-sulphidation, epithermal system, similar AngloGold's nearby, newly discovered Silicon and Merlin deposits. In the Walker Lane of Nevada, low sulphidation systems create several mines, most notably the multi-million Au oz Round Mountain Mine operated by Kinross.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in Canada and the Western United States.

The Cuprite Gold Project consists of approximately 574 unpatented claims covering approximately 44-square kilometers, located 15-kilometers south of Goldfield Nevada, and 85-kilometers northwest of Beatty. The project is easily accessible by Highway 95 on the western margin of the property. The project is located within the Walker Lane Gold Trend, which hosts AngloGold's exciting Silicon Gold and Merlin discoveries approximately 75-kilometers southeast of Cuprite.

In addition to Cuprite Gold Project, the Company controls two advanced-stage exploration assets in British Columbia's Golden Triangle: the past-producing high-grade silver Porter-Idaho Project and the high-grade gold Willoughby Project.

QAQC

Samples were split in the field using industry standard techniques. Samples were sealed in individual numbered bags prior to shipment to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, prior to assaying in ALS Global facilities in North Vancouver.

Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Various metals including silver, arsenic, and antimony are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. Mercury was assayed using low temperature aqua regia techniques. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF StrikePoint Gold Inc.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

