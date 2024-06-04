Blue Thunder Mining Inc. Changing Name to Orbec Gold Mines Inc., Moving Headquarters to Brossard, Quebec

Montreal, June 4, 2024 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") announces that as of its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 6, 2024, and subject to approval at that meeting, the Company will change its name to Orbec Gold Mines Inc. ("Orbec"). The ticker will remain "BLUE" for simplicity and ease of trading as well as for legacy reasons. In addition, the Company is relocating its headquarters to 2000 rue de l'Éclipse, Suite 500, Brossard, Quebec, which is IAMGOLD's Quebec office.

The Company's CEO, Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, commented, "Our new name and the office relocation reflect our continuing evolution toward becoming a Quebec-focused gold company. Sharing office space with IAMGOLD, a significant shareholder of our company, will facilitate the technical collaboration and communication that we view as invaluable as we advance exploration of our Muus Gold Project in the Chibougamau-Chapais District and possibly the acquisition and development of other gold projects in Quebec."

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, the Company's CEO (PG, FAusIMM), who is a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orbec

Orbec is a gold company that owns 100% of a large mineral claim position near Chibougamau, Quebec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 25,250 hectares of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Muus Project is prospective for gold mineralization and is adjacent to and on strike with IAMGOLD's 5-million-ounce Nelligan gold project. Orbec has announced that exploration of the Muus project will advance in technical collaboration with IAMGOLD, which owns approximately 12.5% of the Company. Field work completed during 2022 established that the northern portion of the Muus Project is also prospective for copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization, as well as confirming that it is prospective for high-grade gold mineralization similar to IAMGOLD's nearby Monster Lake gold deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO & Director

For more information, please visit our website www.bluethundermining.com, or contact Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, info@bluethundermining.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

