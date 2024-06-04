Menü Artikel
GoviEx Uranium Files Annual Information Form

19:59 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 4, 2024 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, it has now voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger and its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia.

Contact Information
Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Daniel Major, CEO
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211713


