Venerable Ventures Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2024 - Venerable Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: VLV) announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. The Offering will consist of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.065 for a period of five (5) years from the date of issuance.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period. The Company anticipates paying finders' fee to certain eligible parties who introduce subscribers to the placement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

