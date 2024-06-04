Menü Artikel
Novo Resources Corp. Announces Resignation of Ross Hamilton as Director

22:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, June 04, 2024 - Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that Mr Ross Hamilton has resigned as a director of the Company.

Mr Mike Spreadborough Executive Co-Chairman shared, "On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Mr Hamilton for his tireless commitment to Novo over the last 3.5 years as a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Sustainability Committee. We wish him all the best for future."

The Company also advises that Ms Lisa Smith has completed her time as Joint Company Secretary of the Company.

Mr Mike Spreadborough Executive Co-Chairman shared, "On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Ms Smith for her commitment to Novo and her significant contribution in completion of the ASX listing in September 2023. Her extensive experience has been invaluable. We wish her all the best for future."

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		 North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		 Media:
Cameron Gilenko
+61 466 984 953
c.gilenko@morrowsodali.com

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focused on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 7,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's vanguard Project is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey is farming-in at Becher and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. Significant gold mineralisation has also been identified at Nunyerry North, this area is part of the Croyden JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%).

With a dedicated and disciplined acquisition program in place to identify value accretive opportunities and via its exposure to non-core minerals and metals through joint partnerships, Novo is focused on building further value for shareholders.


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc64e1a4-5575-4a39-9b44-f33774aa174d



