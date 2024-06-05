Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Toronto, June 5, 2024 - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the beginning of their summer uranium exploration season for 2024. To start, Appia recently completed a ground reconnaissance and exploration program for their uranium-bearing Eastside property located in the Peter Lake Domain, east of Wollaston Lake. Appia followed up on several uranium, rare earth element, and platinum group element targets brought to light during the company's Mineral Prospectivity Map Analysis conducted in 2023 (Figure 1). As a result, the company collected:

Sixty-three (63) hand samples, five (5) of which read 10,000 - 53,000 counts per second (cps) from two (2) main uranium-bearing pegmatite-hosted mineralization trends, with additional potential for rare earth elements (REE) and platinum group metals (PGM),

403 geological stations for lithological study.

Stephen Burega, President stated: "This is an excellent start to the 2024 summer exploration season. Our ground crew discovered several new uranium-hosting targets with potential for REE and PGM elements, allowing us to gain the insight we need for future programs. Appia's 2024 Eastside exploration program signifies its commitment to the exploration and development of its four (4) Saskatchewan uranium properties and highlights the Company's commitment to participating in this surging uranium market."

Appia now awaits lab assay results to confirm the exact contents of each sample, which are being shipped to the SRC Geo-Analytical Lab in Saskatoon for analysis. Once acquired, these results will be promptly released to the public.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1 - Eastside 2024 Exploration Overview

Figure 2 - Loranger and Eastside Property Overview with Nearby Mines

Figure 3 - Outcrop Prospecting at Eastside, SK

Figure 4 - Appia's Geology Crew at Wollaston Lake, SK

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

