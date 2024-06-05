Scandium International Mining Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, June 05, 2024 - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on June 3, 2024, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 18, 2024, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's stock option plan until June 3, 2027.
A total of 102,782,595 or 28.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
Motions
Votes for
Votes withheld
Number
Percent
Number
Percent
William B. Harris
78,412,308
88.56%
10,124,940
11.44%
James R. Rothwell
78,865,563
89.08%
9,671,685
10.92%
Peter B. Evensen
78,838,563
89.05%
9,698,685
10.95%
R. Christian Evensen
78,492,962
88.66%
10,044,286
11.34%
For further information, please contact:
Harry de Jonge, Controller Tel: 702-703-0178
Peter Evensen, President and CEO Tel: 775-355-9500
